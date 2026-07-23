Red Sox Delayed Return for Ranger Suárez Explained

There was hope that Boston Red Sox All-Star Ranger Suárez would return to the mound either on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, but that didn't happen.

After the Red Sox took down the Orioles on Monday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy announced that Suárez would return to the hill on Tuesday. But during the day on Tuesday, Boston announced that Eduardo Rivera would get the start, if the game was played. But Mother Nature had other plans and the contest was rained out, which led to a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tracy didn't rule Suárez out and left the starter for the night portion of Wednesday's doubleheader up in the air, just in case the lefty could go. Jake Bennett took the mound in Game 1 and Boston came out on top. Unfortunately, Suárez wasn't able to go in the night portion, though. Instead, Rivera took the mound.

The Red Sox Lefty Will Return Very Soon

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Red Sox fan, there isn't cause for concern at this time, though. Suárez didn't suffer a setback with his groin injury, or anything like that. Tracy shared on Wednesday that the reason why the lefty wasn't activated off the Injured List was due to illness, as shared by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"The Red Sox held off on activating Ranger Suárez from the injured list Wednesday because he still was dealing with an illness, interim manager Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote.

It's unfortunate that Suárez wasn't able to take the mound on Wednesday, but again, there's no reason for concern. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the lefty could be activated on Friday or Monday.

Boston has a much-needed day off on Thursday before it will begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. Whether Suárez returns against the Blue Jays, or in the next series against the Athletics, he is going to be just fine and the Red Sox's rotation will get even better.

The last few days have featured various updates about Suárez and some have been good, and others have been not as good. While this is the case, there's no need for concern, Red Sox fans. Suárez is going to be just fine and he should be ready to help this club in its pursuit of a playoff spot in the very near future. There isn't a better team out there right now than Boston and it's going to get even better.