Red Sox's Craig Breslow Tackles Owner's Disappointment, 'Hot Seat' Question

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has had a rough week, full stop.

Beginning on Monday with a Boston Globe report that Breslow was struggling with communication and drawing the ire of legendary ownership advisor Theo Epstein, the Red Sox's roster architect has largely had his name dragged through the mud as Boston lost yet another home series, dropping to 10-21 at Fenway Park this year.

As rumors have begun to swirl that the Red Sox are looking to make bold trades earlier in the year than most, there's been plenty of speculation that Breslow's job could be in jeopardy. Franchise icon David Ortiz saying earlier this week that principal owner John Henry was upset by the team's progress this year only furthered that notion in the minds of many.

Breslow addresses elephant in the room... again

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Breslow went on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday and was asked by host Jermaine Wiggins if he was worried about being on the "hot seat," point-blank. It's a question Breslow said he's quickly getting used to answering.

“I’ve been asked that question a decent amount over the last couple of weeks, and my answer really doesn’t change. Which is, I’m spending my time working with our coaches, working in the office, to think about how we get our season on track. That’s the most important thing,” Breslow said.

“That’s always going to be the most important thing. Hearing about John relaying that he is frustrated or disappointed with where the organization is today, I don’t think that’s surprising. We’re in last place in the division, and we’re not playing up to our expectations. I think we’re all frustrated and disappointed with that.”

Though he gave a typically long-winded answer, there was definitely more of a note of urgency and, dare we say, relatability in Breslow's response to Wiggins. The Red Sox all know how terrible their season has graded out -- they just haven't been able to get off the mat.

Breslow fired manager Alex Cora over a month ago, and nothing has noticeably improved. He knows his hourglass is running low if the next couple of months go by the wayside, too.