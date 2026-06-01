Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Backs John Henry Amid Disaster Season

The vibes around the Boston Red Sox certainly aren't high right now.

Boston has 58 games under its belt this season, which is 35.8 percent of the season. Boston is over one-third of the way through the season and finds itself in last place in the American League East at 25-33.

Boston will begin a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night with two straight wins under its belt. But that won't shift the narrative around the organization. Boston fans have been loud all season to this point. Naturally, that has led to chatter about the front office and ownership. One thing that certainly didn't help the club's case was owner John Henry's recent comments. He said that he was told 25 years ago that if you win a championship in Boston you'll never buy a drink again in the city but that isn't the case. It's not as if his comments were overtly bad or anything like that, but a bit tone-deaf with the club struggling and the fanbase looking for reasons to be angry.

On Monday, Red Sox legend David Ortiz was asked about the club and publicly backed Henry.

The Red Sox Legend Backed John Henry

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz at fenway for a Make A Wish meet and greet before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“He’s worried. We had a conversation. I can see. I’ve known John a long time, him and the whole team — him and (chairman) Tom Werner, the whole group, they’re working on figuring things out to get this ride better,” Ortiz said to The Associated Press. "He knows the direction of this team and he’s worried about the team’s situation more than what people think he is."

The 2026 season hasn't been good for Boston, to say the least. It's unfortunate. The Red Sox entered the season with plenty of negativity already after letting Alex Bregman walk in free agency. That was an unforced error and just set the tone. It's not as if the Red Sox didn't make any good moves before the season. Of course they did. Getting Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Ranger Suárez in the mix were all very good moves. But the negative public relations were loud and just snowballed as the club's losses piled up early on.

The Red Sox won 89 games last season. Right now, the Red Sox are on pace for 69 wins. If Boston doesn't end up turning things around and actually ends up finishing the season at that pace, there will be a disaster with the organization.