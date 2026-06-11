Red Sox's Craig Breslow Under Fire as Boston Reaches New Low

The Boston Red Sox are at rock bottom right bow.

Boston is 27-39 on the season and just got swept in a three-game series by the Tampa Bay Rays on the road after losing two of three against the Baltimore Orioles and a game against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox are now 13 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East and 5 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The idea of there being plenty of time to turn the season around isn't the case as much anymore. There's still a lot of season left, but Boston has not shown that it is taking steps in the right direction. The pitching has been great for the most part and the offense has been bad for the most part. On Wednesday, the top three batters in the Red Sox's order (Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu) became the first trio at the top of a lineup to go 0-for-3 with three strikeouts each to begin a game since 1901.

The Red Sox Are Spiraling Out Of Control

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The offense was very bad for most of the game on Wednesday, but the Red Sox clawed back late — including two homers from Caleb Durbin — but the bullpen gave it up. Ryan Watson allowed a run and Justin Slaten's struggles continued as he gave up another homer. The Red Sox have rolled with the Watson experiment all season to this point, but he has a 5.12 ERA. Tyler Samaniego is in the minors right now with a 2.66 ERA in 20 outings in the majors because there has been a crunch in the big league bullpen, in large part because of Watson's spot.

Also on Wednesday, more conflicting reports surfaced about Garrett Crochet. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that the lat strain is "a lot worse" than the club expected. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said otherwise to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

That's not all on the Breslow front. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared a scorcher of a column about the club's performance so far and in it, rival evaluators the construction of this team.

"I can’t believe they are content going with so many [Triple-A] players — utility infielders — at the bottom of the lineup," one evaluator told Speier.

“I’m still confused on the Red Sox roster construction and truthfully how they thought it would turn out any different than it has. The holes that were there at the start of the season are still there," another said.

The Red Sox quickly have gone from a team that was a darling for most of the 2025 season, to a dumpster fire. It's unfortunate and hopefully it changes. It would be amazing if Boston could go on a run and right the ship. But clearly what the club is doing isn't working. Moving guys up or down in the order isn't going to solve it. These are big problems at hand and Boston needs to get bold.