Red Sox Could Rewrite Boston Record Books Wednesday vs. Orioles

The red-hot Boston Red Sox have a chance at franchise history on Wednesday.

After being rained out on Tuesday, Boston will conclude a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled to kick off with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. ET. Jake Bennett will take the mound as Boston looks to extend its active winning streak to 15 games. If the Red Sox can win in the afternoon on Wednesday, the club will tie the franchise record for consecutive wins with 15. Right now, the 1946 club, which had then-27-year-old Ted Williams on the roster, has the record.

If the Red Sox can sweep the doubleheader, like they did last week against the Tampa Bay Rays, then they would set a new franchise record with 16 straight wins. It's certainly going to be an interesting day over at Fenway Park, to say the least.

For Game 1, the Red Sox are rolling with Masataka Yoshida in the leadoff spot with Anthony Seigler on the bench. Outside of that, the club's lineup for Game 1 isn't much different from what Boston has been rolling with lately.

Red Sox Lineup For Game 1

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Masataka Yoshida DH

2. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

3. Wilyer Abreu RF

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Caleb Durbin 3B

6. Romy González 2B

7. Jarren Duran LF

8. Connor Wong C

9. Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Rise & shine.

We play baseball 2x today! pic.twitter.com/IdhdyVRV1m — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2026

Bennett will be on the bump looking for his fifth straight win. There have been few starters as red-hot as the 25-year-old rookie recently. Since June 22, Bennett has made five starts and has a 4-0 record and a 0.82 ERA to go along with a 25-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings pitched. He's the exact guy the Red Sox would surely want to have on the mound right now while looking to make history.

Right now, the Game 2 starter is still up in the air, but there's a chance that it ends up being lefty Ranger Suárez. The two-time All-Star is still technically on the Injured List, but is nearing his return. Initially, he was on the schedule to pitch on Tuesday, but the Red Sox wanted to give him some extra time. Plus, with the bad weather in the area, there was no reason to push it.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy left the door open for Suárez to return on Wednesday, if he's feeling well.

“Could be that’s why we’re making it TBD,” Tracy said. “We’ve just gotta wait and see how he feels tomorrow.”

The action of the day begins at 1:35 p.m. ET and history is on the line for Boston.