Red Sox's Offense Somehow Reaches 125-Year Rock Bottom vs. Rays

It's hard to defend the Boston Red Sox's offense right now.

It's been known all season that the Red Sox have been struggling. That's been a major talking point and Boston certainly has taken a lot of heat for it. But even as that has been the case, there has still been a glimmer of hope. It's just June 10. The Red Sox have just under two months to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and there's a lot of baseball to be played after that as well. Boston entered the day on Wednesday with a 27-38 record. That's terrible and unexpected, but it has been just 65 games. The hope has still been there because there is a lot of baseball to be played.

While this is the case, Boston's performance on Wednesday on offense against the Tampa Bay Rays was bad enough to take away some of that hope.

In fact, the Red Sox's offense made 125-year history, and not in a good way. Red Sox announcer Dave O'Brien of NESN shared on the broadcast during Boston's series finale against the Rays on Wednesday that Boston became the first team since 1901 to have their first three batters all strikeout in each of their first three at-bats of a game.

Not A Great Showing

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

History!



2026 Red Sox become the first team since 1901 to have the first three hitters in their order all strike out in their first three at bats of a game.



125 years! pic.twitter.com/SuyX4sq5hP — Mike Mutnansky (@MikeMutnansky) June 10, 2026

That's certainly not something you see every day. Tampa Bay sent righty Drew Rasmussen to the mound and he set a career high with 13 total strikeouts across seven innings of work. He entered the day with a 3.00 ERA in 12 starts but looked like the best pitcher in baseball against Boston's struggling offense.

You're not going to score runs when the top of your order doesn't give you an opportunity. The top of Boston's order was Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. Of the three, at least Rafaela has been very good overall this season to this point. Abreu was red-hot out of the gate, but hasn't done much recently. Duran got hot in May, but has had a tough season overall in 2026. You can't win games with an offense this bad. You can have the best pitching in the world, but if you can't score a run, then you can't win.

There's been a lot of noise out there about potential trades and other things of that nature. Boston is running out of time to change the direction of this season. In a season full of bad offensive performances, Wednesday's very well may have been the worst one.