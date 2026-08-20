Willson Contreras Sheds Light on Boos, Tense Red Sox Fan Interaction

Willson Contreras is trying to give the Boston Red Sox a full, healthy season, which has proven somewhat difficult as the year has worn on.

Contreras has dealt with hand, hamstring, and foot injuries, plus he's been plunked in the head and forced to sit out the next day. Those are just the injuries we know about off the top of our heads; it's entirely possible other things are barking at the 34-year-old, who's been Boston's best hitter all year.

On multiple occasions now, Contreras has also been booed for not running hard to first base on routine ground balls as a measure to avoid unnecessary injury risk. It happened again in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as Contreras made the second-to-last out of a 7-6 loss.

What Contreras said about fan interaction

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The boos were one thing, and Contreras also put his hand to his ear as a "come on, now" message to the crowd that simultaneously said, "I can take it." But then, according to multiple reports, Contreras got into a jawing match with a fan near the first-base dugout as the game was ending, which resulted in security being called.

“If you’re a smart fan, you know what’s going on,” Contreras said of the entire saga, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I’m not going to make any excuses because it’s not an excuse. It’s real. I just want to play through it.

“It’s just part of the game. I’m not gonna get hurt running on a ground ball. If you’re a real fan and you know baseball, there’s no case for me to hustle out of the box. I’m not 100%. We never are, but I’m taking care of my leg. If I have to run, I push it a little bit. If I don’t, my manager has my back."

Indeed, interim manager Chad Tracy and the Red Sox are smart enough to know that Contreras not pushing himself in a low-reward situation is by far the best thing for the team's chances in October. A fan who just catches one game in isolation might not understand that, but that's why it's our job to cover the ups and downs of a 162-game season.