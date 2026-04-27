Franklin Arias Giving Red Sox Fans Much-Needed Bright Spot

It's been a tough few days for the Boston Red Sox after the organization fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches.

If you have been following along with the organization, you've like heard a lot about the firing of Cora and the fallout. Cora was let go, along with hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin. While the club didn't announce a firing of Jason Varitek, but he currently isn't expected to return to the organization.

Former Triple-A Worcester manager Chady Tracy is the interim manager of the Red Sox, but there has already been speculation about various options who could be the long-term replacement for Cora.

Various details have come out in the aftermath about the firing of Cora, including a surprising impact from David Hamilton's return as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers and varying opinions about Trevor Story in the front office.

This is all out there. The biggest story in baseball is the firing of Cora. While this is the case, let's take a break from the chatter around Cora and his exit. Instead, let's take a look at something positive, like the performance of No. 2 prospect Franklin Arias.

Red Sox Fans Have Something To Be Excited About

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Arias has been surging lately and has gotten a lot of positive buzz down at Double-A Portland. Arias has played in 16 games on the season so far and is slashing .407/.476.870 with seven homers, 17 RBIs, one stolen base, five walks, four doubles and 14 runs scored.

Arias was already on Red Sox fans' radar. When you're the No. 2 prospect in an organization — especially one as big as Boston — fans are going to know who you are. But despite the already lofty expectations, Arias is significantly outperforming them. Arias is the No. 26 prospect in baseball right now but he's playing at a level that is going to boost him on this list at some point this season. The power is what really stands out.

Last year, he hit eight homers in 116 games played down in the minors. He already has seven in 16 games this season. That's clear growth and if that trend can continue, we're talking about someone who should be promoted to Triple-A Worcester and maybe even get a shot in Boston later on this season. He's playing that well.

It's been a tough week for the Red Sox, but take a break from the doom and gloom.