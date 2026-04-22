Franklin Arias Forcing Red Sox to Pay Attention With 5-HR Stretch

While the Boston Red Sox's offense isn't clicking at the big league level, there is a lot for fans to be excited about down in the minors right now. In fact, No. 2 prospect Franklin Arias is among the hottest overall offensive players in minor league baseball as a whole.

Arias is an intriguing infield prospect for Boston. He's just 20 years old and can play both middle infield positions. He's most well-known for his bat, but he didn't enter the 2026 season with a ton of buzz around his power specifically. Last season, Arias slashed .278/.335/.388 in 116 games played across Class-A, High-A and Double-A. Those are good numbers, but he only hit eight homers on the season.

This season, things have been completely different. Arias has played in just 12 games and already has six homers. In fact, he has hit five homers in his last six games.

The Red Sox Have Another Prospect Tearing It Up

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Franklin Arias: 5 HR in 6 G!



MLB's No. 26 prospect (@RedSox No. 2) keeps slugging for the Double-A @PortlandSeaDogs to up his MiLB-leading OPS to 1.500. pic.twitter.com/BLtWdhRa75 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 22, 2026

Arias entered the season as the No. 26 overall prospect in baseball, despite little buzz around his power. If he can sustain this power surge, his ranking is going to significantly rise. Through 12 games, Arias is slashing .450/.531/.900 with a 1.431 OPS to go along with his five homers and 13 RBIs. Essentially, he's doing everything right. If Arias can continue to play this way, even for the next few weeks, we should see him promoted to Triple-A in the not-so-distant future. Then, the real questions begin.

Arias can play both middle infield spots. If he's crushing homers every day and hitting 450, at some point you have to wonder if he's better than the options Boston has in the majors. The Red Sox's offense is scuffling. Arias is a right-handed batter.

It wouldn't hurt to have another righty in the mix. If Caleb Durbin continues to struggle over the next month or so, how long until the club considers a minor league reset? Arias hasn't played third base professionally, but what if his bat is too good to leave down in the minors? The Red Sox could always try to give him reps down in the minors to see if he could play the position. Or, Mayer could always shift to third base.

Regardless, Arias is playing well enough right now to start thinking about his future in the majors. Again, this is a guy batting .450 with five homers in 12 games. That draws attention.