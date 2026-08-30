Red Sox's Franklin Arias Has 'Game-Changer' Trait Like Roman Anthony, Andrew Benintendi

Sunday was an exciting day for Boston Red Sox fans, to say the least.

For the first time since May, the Red Sox officially activated both Roman Anthony and Trevor Story and had the duo back in the lineup.

Anthony wasted no time getting into the action as well and collected a double in his first at-bat in the majors since May 4.

Roman Anthony lines a double in his first MLB at-bat since May 4th!



Boston’s 22-year-old star is BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k0cpaK1G5s — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 30, 2026

Franklin Arias Is Someone To Watch

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias warms up at Polar Park ahead of his first game with Triple-A Worcester on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boston has already looked like arguably the top contender in the American League over the last few months. Now, both Anthony and Story are in the mix. They may not even end up being the last pieces the Red Sox promote for this playoff push. In fact, top prospect Franklin Arias is playing so well with Triple-A Worcester right now that he has to be considered.

Right now, he's slashing .294/.357/.480 with an .837 OPS, four homers and 24 RBIs with Worcester in 27 games played. Overall, Arias has played in 102 total games this season across Triple-A and Double-A and is slashing .312/.394/.558 with a .952 OPS, 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 24 doubles and 64 runs scored.

If that doesn't get you excited, Worcester manager Iggy Suarez's comments about Arias will. On Aug. 26, Suarez had high praise for Arias and said that the ball sounds different coming off his bat. On Sunday, Suarez called him a "game-changer" while comparing his plate discipline to Anthony and former Boston fan favorite Andrew Benintendi, per Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports.

"WooSox manager Iggy Suarez compared Franklin Arias' plate discipline to that of Roman Anthony's," Cassell wrote. "Suarez also likened it to former Red Sox farmhand Andrew Benintendi. 'To be able to have that kind of approach that young is a game-changer.'"

Arias has "star" written all over him. He's just 20 years old, and yet he's currently the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Soon enough, his time will come. Whether that means down the stretch this season, or early next year, Arias is coming. With Story in the mix now in the majors, that would make Arias' path to the majors more likely at second base, than shortstop.

Nick Sogard has been manning the spot. If his bat takes a turn for the worse, or an injury pops up, keep an eye on Arias. He can help this club offensively as we inch closer and closer to the playoffs.