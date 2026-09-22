The Garrett Crochet Bullpen Detail Red Sox Fans Should Be Watching Closely

On Tuesday, Boston Red Sox star Garrett Crochet took his biggest step towards a late-season return yet.

Crochet has been tossing bullpens for a few weeks at this point and hasn't suffered any setbacks. On Saturday, he tossed a bullpen at Polar Park and sat between 91and 92 miles per hour with his fastball and Triple-A WooSox pitching coach Dan DeLucia said he looked "great" and was "probably a tick above" expectations. On Tuesday, he continued his progression and faced live hitters for the first time since May, which is a huge step in the path back to the majors.

Crochet faced off against Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela and topped out at 96 miles per hour in his 16-pitch outing. The fact that he hit 96 miles per hour in the outing was the biggest bright spot, to say the least.

Garrett Crochet ended up throwing a total of 16 pitches in his first live BP.



Velocity was in the 94-96 range. Few ticks up from the last time he threw a regular bullpen. Currently feeling good and thinks he can get outs.



Some great video from @alexspeier. pic.twitter.com/ZMsMmUXzvU — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 22, 2026

Garrett Crochet is throwing live batting practice against Ceddanne Rafaela. pic.twitter.com/fPDwY2aPfQ — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) September 22, 2026

After the outing, Crochet spoke to the media and said that if he can pitch like he did in the live bullpen, he can get outs for the team right now. He also acknowledged that he would feel bad to take the spot of someone on the roster in the playoffs.

Garrett Crochet Just Took His Biggest Step Yet Towards Return

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say the way that that live just went, that I could go get outs [in a game]," Crochet said, as transcribed by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

" ... For me to take a spot on the roster, then someone would have to lose one, and I would feel bad doing that because this team's pitched their ass off the whole season," Crochet said.

Over the weekend, there were some in Red Sox Nation concerned when reports surfaced that Crochet was sitting at 91-92 MPH in his last bullpen. There really shouldn't have been concern there, though. Crochet wasn't facing live hitters and you're not going to see max velocity in an outing like that. So, seeing him not only facing live hitters, but getting to 96 MPH is a massive bright spot and is a clear sign he's trending in the right direction.

If Crochet does return this season, it's going to be in a relief role. Over the last few weeks, we've seen various positive updates, including him building up to the point of a 30-pitch up-and-down, and now facing live hitters just three days after his last bullpen. The Red Sox will begin their playoff run in exactly one week on Sep. 29, likely against the New York Yankees.

If Crochet bounces back well from his live bullpen, it will be very interesting to see what Boston does next. If Boston has Crochet throw on a three-day schedule again, that would make his next appearance be on Friday, or right around then. Then, Boston will begin the playoffs just a few days later on Tuesday, Sep. 29. If he bounces back well on Wednesday without any setback after the live bullpen, it's going to make a return in time for the playoffs very possible.