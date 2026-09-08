Garrett Crochet’s Unique Road Back to Red Sox Is Nothing to Fear

The Major League Baseball playoffs will begin in just a few weeks and there is a very real chance that one of the Boston Red Sox's brightest stars is back on the hill just in time for it.

The Red Sox currently have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and are two games behind the New York Yankees, who just got Aaron Judge back into the mix. Boston lost the season series — and the tiebreaker — to New York, meaning that if the Red Sox and Yankees finish with the same record, New York will finish ahead in the standings.

That's important to note because the Red Sox and Yankees are tracking towards a playoff matchup against one another in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium, like last year. Boston lost last year's three-game playoff series against New York. Garrett Crochet took the hill in Game 1 and put together a performance for the ages. But the Red Sox couldn't capitalize afterward.

The No. 1 American League Wild Card team (likely the Yankees) will host the No. 2 Wild Card team (likely Boston) in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, Sep. 29. Last year, Crochet delivered in Game 1. This year, it sounds like Game 1 is when he could be ready to return from the Injured List, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Garrett Crochet returning to the Red Sox as a reliever is starting to feel real," Healey wrote. "Amid recent steady progress, he is tracking toward being ready for the first round of the playoffs, despite likely not pitching in a game — majors or minors — before then."

Garrett Crochet Is Almost Back

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crochet also made it clear to Healey that it wouldn't be a "crazy ask" for the big lefty to return to action in the postseason.

"Someone brought it up the other day. They were like, isn’t that crazy? I’m like, not really,” Crochet said. “I mean, not [to be all] me, me, me, me, but I’ve done crazy things before. I’m not Joe Schmoe. I’ve done impressive things. I think that that would be a big ask for some people, but I don’t think it’s a crazy ask for me.”

Electricity.

Of course, some may be concerned about Crochet returning without a game beforehand. But if anyone can thrive in this scenario, it would be him.

If everyone stays healthy from here on out, that would likely put Sonny Gray in line to start Game 1. Imagine a scenario in which Gray takes the hill against his old team and thrives. Then, Crochet comes in and keeps the ball moving right to Aroldis Chapman, who would also be facing off against his old team, like Gray. That's the type of sequence that would have Boston fans going nuts.

On paper, it's nerve-wracking to hear about the possibility of Crochet returning to a playoff series without game action beforehand. But the big lefty is different. This is a guy who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and made his professional debut in the majors. Crochet made his big league debut on Sep. 18, 2020 and made five scoreless appearances in the regular season and then added another one in the postseason that year. That doesn't happen.

If there is anyone out there who can go months without pitching in a big league game, right to success in a big game, it would be Crochet. That's what he brings to the table. Crochet made 54 appearances out of the White Sox's bullpen in 2021 and had a 2.82 ERA. He'll be just fine out of the bullpen once he's ready to go, whether that's down the stretch in the regular season, or when the playoffs begin.