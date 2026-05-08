Red Sox's Greg Weissert Gives Raw Reaction to Another Blow-Up Outing

When a relief pitcher is going bad, it seems like he ends up on the mound in every serious situation. Boston Red Sox righty Greg Wessert is that reliever right now.

On Thursday night, Weissert came on with a runner on first and one out in the top of the sixth inning in relief of rookie Jake Bennett. Three batters later, the Tampa Bay Rays had a two-run lead, which they would not relinquish. Just one run was charged to Weissert, and Bennett took the loss, but you'd never catch the latter arguing that the blame was on the former.

Weissert, who has had an up-and-down tenure with the Red Sox, just hasn't gotten the job done enough this season. It's hardly a subjective matter at this point, especially after hearing his blunt reaction to another blow-up outing after Thursday's game.

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Weissert's refreshing honesty only goes so far

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Greg Weissert (57) pitches during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"It's not (a) secret. I've been pitching like s***," Weissert said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Anyone can appreciate accountability, but Weissert's job is such a results-oriented method of employment that words can only go so far.

So far this season, Weissert has allowed seven inherited runners to score, tied for the third-most in the sport behind only Chase Silseth of the Los Angeles Angels and Husacar Brazobán of the New York Mets.

Weissert has inherited 14 runners -- more than most, but still giving him one of the worst conversion rates of anyone in that position at a 50% scoring rate.

There were some memorable occasions late last season when Weissert gave up the game with inherited runners on base, but he still deserved credit for his 2.82 ERA and 3.67 FIP. This season, that ERA has ballooned to 5.52 and the FIP isn't much better at 5.25.

Every member of the bullpen matters, because when you save high-leverage guys like Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman for late in the game, there has to be someone to pitch in tie games with runners on base.

Weissert may be a well-liked member of the squad, but if he keeps costing the 16-22 Red Sox games, it's going to be difficult to justify keeping him in one of those eight bullpen roles.