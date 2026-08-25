The Boston Red Sox's supposedly depleted farm system still has some bright spots, and Franklin Primera is among the brightest.

We've heard all about how the Red Sox "gutted" their farm system at the trade deadline to acquire Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. They were ranked around the middle of the pack or a bit higher by most prospect gurus early in the year, but now, most seem to agree that they have a bottom 10 farm system.

The thing about those rankings, though, is that they can't reliably predict breakouts, especially among teenagers. And from what we've seen lately from Primera, we have to imagine that Boston's share of Top 100 lists is destined to grow in the not-too-distant future.

What Primera is doing in Low-A

Aug 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A view of the press box from inside the green monster prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Primera, a 19-year-old Venezuelan catcher, could very well be the heir to Rutschman's throne if the three-time All-Star leaves after next season in free agency. After making his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League last year, he's come stateside and torn the cover off the ball.

With a ridiculous 1.267 OPS in 32 games, Primera earned the call up from the Florida Complex League to Low-A in June. But since then, he's been almost as good, slashing .344/.485/.531 in 36 games.

Add it all up, and you get a 1.129 OPS, 12 home runs, 88 hits, and 50 RBIs from a catcher in 68 games. He's still got plenty of tests to pass, but so far, Primera is looking like one of the best backstop bats in all of Minor League Baseball.

The signs on defense are encouraging too, though we're admittedly relying more on scouting reports and word of mouth than we are on watching the tape of his time with the Salem Red Sox. If he sticks behind the plate, that bat sure is enticing.

MLB Pipeline ranks Primera as the No. 4 prospect in the Boston system, meaning he's probably just outside the top 100 right now. It's worth bookmarking that fact now, because whenever there's a new top 100, it will be a miscarriage of justice if Primera isn't included.