Red Sox Lineup vs Marlins: Caleb Durbin, Adley Rutschman Both Out

The 2026 Boston Red Sox have proven over and over again that they can find a way to win a baseball game, even if their backs are up against the wall.

Monday's series opener was a perfect example of this. Sandy Alcántara was dominant against the Red Sox's lineup. He tossed seven innings and allowed just one run while striking out six batters. Boston entered the eighth inning staring at a 2-1 deficit, but knotted the score as Wilyer Abreu scored on a wild pitch. Then, Anthony Seigler gave Boston a lead in the ninth inning with the first triple of his Major League Baseball career. After that, the red-hot Nick Sogard gave the Red Sox some insurance with a single to drive in Seigler. Boston went on to win, 4-2.

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will continue the series with Payton Tolle on the mound and two of the club's big bats sitting.

Red Sox's Starting Lineup vs. Marlins

Aug 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Nick Sogard (20) throws to first for an out during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Sogard, 3B Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Mickey Gasper, DH Andruw Monasterio, SS Jarren Duran, LF Anthony Seigler, SS Connor Wong, C

The lineup will certainly look different in the coming days than it did for Tuesday's game. First off, both Caleb Durbin and Adley Rutschman are scheduled to sit. When it comes to Rutschman, the Red Sox have been working him along slowly since he was activated off the Injured List. Typically, we've seen Rutschman play a few games and then sit. It seems like Boston is starting to increase his workload a bit, though. He started Friday and Saturday's contests against the San Francisco Giants and then came in as a pinch hitter late on Sunday. Then, he got the start on Monday.

When it comes to Durbin, it's almost surprising to see him not in the lineup just because of the fact that he's been such a consistent presence. He has played in 124 of Boston's 131 games so far this season. He's been the heart and soul of the 2026 Red Sox so far. Even he needs a day off.

With reinforcements on the way, including Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, we could see changes as soon as Wednesday. Guys like Sogard, Gasper, Seigler, Monasterio, Eli White and Jahmai Jones are players to watch as Boston starts opening up roster spots for the rehabbing guys.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Aug 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle has been among the best overall pitchers in the American League this season. The big lefty has a 3.08 ERA in 21 starts to go along with a 134-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 120 innings of work. Righty Tyler Phillips of the Marlins will take the bump opposite of Tolle.