Red Sox Promote Explosive No. 2 Prospect to Double-A Portland

Another major Boston Red Sox prospect is moving up through the system.

Over the last few months, the vast majority of the attention given to the Red Sox's farm system has been focused on No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias. That's not shocking. He looks like a star in the making and is just one step away from the big leagues.

Beyond Arias, a few arms in the system got a lot of attention, like Anthony Eyanson. But he's no longer with the organization after being traded in the Adley Rutschman deal.

One guy who has gone under the radar a bit, but fans shouldn't forget about is slugger prospect Justin Gonzales. With Eyanson out of the system, along with a few other prospects, Gonzales is now the Red Sox's No. 2 overall prospect, despite the fact that he hasn't made headlines left and right all season. Still, the 19-year-old has quietly broken out this season and now is reportedly moving up to Double-A, per Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com.

Justin Gonzales Is Moving Up

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox are promoting Justin Gonzales to Double-A Portland, I’m told," Parker wrote on X.

When it comes to slug, there aren't many other players in the Red Sox's entire system with as much pure power. The 6'5'' slugger has 17 home runs on the season so far in 89 games, to go along with 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .271/.391/.463 slash line.

Start your day with almost 4 minutes of Justin Gonzales bombs 💪 pic.twitter.com/4yWXlx4NeP — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 17, 2026

Gonzales is a stud, to say the least. He got into three Spring Training games with the Red Sox ahead of the 2026 season and went 2-for-5. That may not sound like much, but this is a 19-year-old that we're talking about. Plus, he made a fast first impression as he crushed a single at 117.3 miles per hour right away when he made his Spring Training debut.

Justin Gonzales: 117.3 mph single 🔥



The 19-year-old @RedSox prospect logs the second hardest-hit ball of spring with his first Grapefruit League knock. pic.twitter.com/ysDinahPI5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2026

At the time, this was the fifth-hardest-hit ball by any member of the Red Sox organization at any time in the Statcast era.

Gonzales made his professional debut back in 2024 at 17 years old and made a good impression in the Dominican Summer League. He slashed .320/.391/.517 with five home runs, 29 RBIs and 11 doubles in 48 games played. In 2025, he impressed and made it up to High-A, but only hit four home runs in 93 games.

This year, he has broken out in a major way. The young slugger has 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 12 doubles in 89 games played. Now, he's two steps away from the majors. An impressive feat for the 19-year-old, to say the least.