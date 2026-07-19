Red Sox's Special Run Has Entered 2004, 2018 Territory

The Boston Red Sox are the biggest story in baseball right now. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about that.

What the Red Sox have done over the last three weeks has been absurd and borderline unheard of. Boston is riding a 12-game winning streak after a dramatic, comeback win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Boston has now won 17 of 19 games and is actually above .500 right now at 49-48. This is the same team that was 32-46 on June 24.

On Friday, Boston opened the second half of the season with two wins over the Rays in a doubleheader. On Saturday, the good times continued, thanks in large part to a go-ahead homer from Wilyer Abreu in the seventh inning.

The Red Sox Are On An Insane Run

Jul 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) reacts to his two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE BAT SLAM 😮‍💨



ARE YOU KIDDING?! pic.twitter.com/D7RWNQEXJZ — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2026

At the time, the Red Sox were down, 6-5. Abreu stepped up to the plate with center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela on base and blasted a homer to right field to take a 7-6 lead.

It was Abreu's second homer of the day and fourth long ball of the weekend so far.

Absurd, to say the least.

Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock slammed the door closed and now Boston has sole possession of the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot. It's not every year that you're going to see a team go through a turnaround like Boston has in 2026.

After the game on Saturday, former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long shared on X that the 2026 Red Sox are the third team for the franchise this century to go 17-2 over a 19-game stretch, joining the 2004 and 2018 clubs.

"Only 3 Red Sox teams this century have gone 17-2 or better over a 19-game stretch: 2004, 2018, 2026," Long wrote.

We're seeing a special run from Boston right now, to say the least. The Red Sox have pulled themselves up from the bottom of the American League standings to playoff contention. If the season were to end today, somehow Boston would actually be in the playoffs.

This team is just going to get better as well as they get healthier, and hopefully make a splash at the trade deadline. A few weeks ago, Boston looked like arguably the biggest potential seller in the American League. Somehow, now the Red Sox actually look like a club that could do damage in the playoffs. A miracle, to say the least.