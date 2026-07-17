Where Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Stands Right Now, In His Own Words

What the Boston Red Sox were able to do in the three weeks leading up to the All-Star break was incredible, especially when you take into account the fact that the club was able to get hot without its best pitcher.

Boston won 14 of its final 16 games, including nine straight, heading into the All-Star break. The club has started to show what it can do and it should get even better. For example, Garrett Crochet hasn't taken the mound for the Red Sox since April 25. At the time, Crochet's injury was called "left shoulder inflammation." Since then, Crochet has been battling his way back, but there have been some bumps on the road, including a lat setback.

On Thursday, Crochet spoke to Red Sox on SI and gave an update on where things currently stand in his recovery.

"I feel like I'm making a ton of progress," Crochet said. "Started staying back from road trips about a month ago, just so I could, you know, kind of be the priority of the training staff. ... So, that's the way that I'm going about it right now. And like I said, I feel like I'm making good progress. It's just a matter of, you know, the spot that I was coming in at. I got a lot of ground to make up in terms of rotator cuff strength in general, so that's what I'm hammering.

"The capsule is just it's finicky because it's kind of like vague, I guess, a little bit. Like it's not, you know. When I had Tommy John, it's like, 'Hey, we know exactly where the injury is, and you had surgery, so you're not going to break it again.' Right now, it was really just inflammation in the area. So, like I said, it's a little bit more vague and and nuanced in in terms of how we're needing to attack."

Garrett Crochet Is Working His Way Back

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crochet also noted that he's hoping to start throwing again soon, but it's up to the training staff when they feel like he will be ready.

The 2026 season Red Sox have dealt with adversity and injuries left and right and the vast majority of the updates have been negative. While Crochet may not take the hill tomorrow for Boston, the fact that he himself acknowledged that he's making a "ton of progress" is hope for this club. Again, Boston has won 14 of its last 16 games. The club is now firmly back in the mix. If they can continue to play at this level, imagine adding Crochet back into the mix at some point down the stretch? All of a sudden we'd be talking about a team that could do some serious damage in the American League playoff race.

On top of Crochet's rehab and recovery, the big lefty also took some time to meet with Boston fans on Thursday and even handed out some of his Sam Adams-sponsored "Crochet Pale Ale" beers in local bars around Fenway Park.

Back in March, Sam Adams announced a brand new “Our City, Our Beer" variety pack featuring Crochet, Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman and Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara.

On Thursday, Crochet opened up about the partnership and how he wanted to connect with fans and the city of Boston as a whole.

"I think that pale ale kind of speaks to you know baseball season," Crochet continued. "We're a summer sports, primarily. Obviously, I guess it spans over three seasons. But you know, when you're at Fenway here in the summer, I mean, what better to help you cool off than a nice Crochet Pale Ale?

"But as far as like Sam Adams and you know how they tie into Boston history and culture, I think that when I was traded over here, you know, I was reaching out to my agency and kind of just telling them like, you know, I want to engrain myself in the culture here, and this felt like the best way to do it."

The big lefty is working his way back and staying connected to the fanbase throughout the process.