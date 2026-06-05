Red Sox's Struggles Now Have Garrett Whitlock in Trade Rumors

The 2026 Major League Baseball season has been a full-blown disaster for the Boston Red Sox far.

Boston has now played 61 games and is 26-35 on the season. Not having Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet on the field obviously hurts the club, but things were bad before they got hurt. The hope and upside are still there with this roster, but Boston simply hasn't been able to find a groove yet. Every time the Red Sox take a step in the right direction, like winning two games against the Cleveland Guardians earlier in the week, they then take two steps back, like losing two games against the Baltimore Orioles and demoting Brayan Bello.

Back in 2020, the Red Sox had one of their more difficult seasons in recent memory. That year, the Red Sox went 24-36 in 60 games. Before Thursday's loss, the Red Sox were just two games ahead of that mark at 26-34. Things aren't well for the organization and now the buzz is growing about how current members of the club would do well elsewhere if they were traded ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. For example, ESPN's Jeff Passan tabbed Garrett Whitlock as a top trade deadline target for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox Hurler Would Be A Deadline Gem

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) throws against Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If they were to get someone, it could be: Garrett Whitlock, RP," Passan wrote. "What to know: The Diamondbacks have thrust themselves into a very interesting position. Not only are they playing good baseball, Puk is on a rehab assignment, Justin Martinez is throwing and Corbin Burnes has faced live hitters, though a lat strain pushed back his return from Tommy John surgery to September.

"Any of the three would provide an immediate boost to a pitching staff that could use some punchouts. Which is why Whitlock makes the most sense for them: He can close if need be or, at the very least, help form a committee with Puk. If the Diamondbacks would prefer a little more left-handedness, [Aroldis Chapman] works, too."

Passan isn't wrong, by any means. Whitlock would help any bullpen and the Diamondbacks have a clear need. It's unfortunate that this is how the club's season has gone after winning 89 games last year and making it back to the playoffs. Boston made some good moves, like acquiring Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray, while also signing Ranger Suárez. But there have been some high-profile misses, like letting Alex Bregman walk.

When it comes to Boston's offense, this was a massive talking point all offseason. Everyone knew the Red Sox would pitch well, but they didn't where the offense would come from. Hopefully, things can change, but the vibes are low.