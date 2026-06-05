Red Sox's Willson Contreras Could Be Running Out of Time in Boston

The Boston Red Sox's struggles at home continued this week as the club dropped yet another series and lost two out of three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

For the Red Sox, they can let out a sigh of relief because of the fact that they are hitting the road now. Boston will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. At home, Boston is a ridiculous 10-21. On the road, Boston has been good and is 16-14. So, for at least the next three days, the conversation about the Fenway Park woes will get put to rest.

It's a tricky time for Boston. It was announced on Thursday that Brayan Bello has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester after yet another tough outing. Fortunately, the Red Sox are loaded with good hurlers because the rotation is thin right now. Garrett Crochet is on the shelf, Bello is in Triple-A, Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford are still injured, and offseason trade acquisition Johan Oviedo is also working his way back. Unfortunately, the 2026 season has been all sorts of a disaster so far. Right now, Boston is 26-35 on the season and is running out of time to simply just say the club will turn it around.

The Red Sox Star Is Now Someone To Watch

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) makes a catch against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

And if they don't, we could end up seeing some guys on the move this summer. For example, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that first baseman Willson Contreras could be a "popular target" this summer ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

"It's less prohibitive but still true for first baseman Willson Contreras, who could be a popular target considering the dearth of impact bats and has a full no-trade clause," Passan wrote. "And while teams will continue to ask about outfielder Jarren Duran, the difference between how Boston and potential suitors value him remains steep."

If the Red Sox were to oblige and trade Contreras, that would be a serious blow. The Red Sox acquired him because Triston Casas suffered serious injuries over the last two seasons and he has been incredible. He's slashing .295/.392/.527 with a .918 OPS, 12 homers and 35 RBIs in 59 games while also playing elite defense at third base. Plus, he has two more seasons of control. He's set to make $17 million next season and then has a $20 million club option for the 2028 season. He's also been a great guy for the clubhouse.

This is the type of move that would be a clear sign of waving the white flag. Hopefully, it doesn't become a reality.