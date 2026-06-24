Red Sox Should Have Dodgers, Mariners on Speed Dial for Aroldis Chapman

The Boston Red Sox have made it clear over and over again that they have not committed to selling off pieces this season, but their time is running out.

On Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said that Boston will be "realistic" when it comes to the trade deadline, but he still believes that this roster is capable of turning the season around and stacking up wins. Unfortunately, the same week, Boston just had its most demoralizing series of the season to this point.

Boston faced off against the Colorado Rockies, who have been the worst team in baseball, in a three-game series and lost two out of the three games. It's not even just that Boston lost, it blew two of the three games late. Plus, Caleb Durbin exited early on Wednesday. On Monday, Aroldis Chapman, who has been incredible this season, blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning. It was his first blown save of the season. On Wednesday, Boston held a 6-3 lead late, but then an error by Marcelo Mayer kept the seventh inning going and the Rockies went on to knot up the score at six and eventually come out on top, 8-6. Now, Boston is 32-46 on the season.

The Red Sox Are Struggling

Jun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's been a disaster of a season and the Red Sox are running out of time to say they can right the ship because if the Rockies series just showed the fanbase anything, it's that this club hasn't turned a corner. On Thursday, Boston will begin a four-game series against the American League-leading New York Yankees. The season is spiraling out of control and soon enough, that very well could lead to trades and Chapman is going to be the guy who gets the most buzz because he's still elite in the closer role. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand unsurprisingly mentioned him among the Red Sox's "prime" trade candidates and listed a handful of options for him: Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox.

"The left-hander is the type of reliever contenders salivate over each July, though Chapman’s strong preference to pitch the ninth means an acquiring team would have to want him in the closer’s role rather than making him a setup man alongside an established closer," Feinsand wrote. " ... Potential suitors: Dodgers, Mariners, Phillies, White Sox."

If the Red Sox are going to trade Chapman and he lands with any of these four teams, the best options would be the Dodgers or the Mariners. The Dodgers somehow have one of the best overall farm systems in baseball, despite all the success they have had in recent memory. They actually led baseball with six prospects on Keith Law's updated list of the top 50 prospects in the game. If the Red Sox could get one or two of them away, it would be worth the star closer.

The Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching talent in the majors and another hurler on the way to the majors in No. 2 prospect Kade Anderson. If the Red Sox could take a starter with control back, that could make a deal intriguing. No. 5 prospect Michael Arroyo would also be an intriguing target.

At this point, Boston is running out of time. The Rockies series just was the worst of the season for Boston. The season isn't over, but it's trending that way.