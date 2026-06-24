Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Exits Wednesday's Game With Apparent Injury

The hits keep coming for the Boston Red Sox.

It seems like every time something positive happens for the Red Sox this season, something negative follows. This was the case on Wednesday as well. Third baseman Caleb Durbin had a dreadful start to the 2026 season, but has finally turned things around over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, he was forced to exit the club's contest on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies after sliding to first base in the top of the third inning.

With Durbin out of the game, Anthony Seigler shifted over to third base, Marcelo Mayer came into the game to play shortstop, and Andruw Monasterio took over at second base.

Marcelo Mayer has entered today's game after Caleb Durbin exited with an injury following a slide into first base pic.twitter.com/jB6bkUdA62 — NESN (@NESN) June 24, 2026

Shortly after Durbin was removed from the contest, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Durbin was taken out of the game due to a "left fifth finger subluxation."

Red Sox Infielder Caleb Durbin Exited On Wednesday

Jun 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) turns a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Caleb Durbin is out of the game after sliding into first base. Anthony Seigler immediately moved over to 3B and made an error. Brutal with how hot Durbin has been. pic.twitter.com/rvH40PkVeW — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 24, 2026

"Caleb Durbin update: He suffered a left fifth finger subluxation, the Red Sox say," Healey wrote. "Translation: He partially dislocated his pinky."

As of writing, the Red Sox haven't announced any sort of timeline for the return of the 26-year-old infielder. Hopefully, this is something that won't cause an Injured List stint. Any time there is an injury involving the hand for an offensive player, there is a bit of concern, though. How will it impact the way he holds the bat? Again, Durbin has finally started to find his footing in Boston. He entered the day on Wednesday with a six-game hitting streak and slashing .325/.341/.600 with a .941 OPS, four homers, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, eight doubles, one triple, and 11 runs scored over his last 22 games played. He increased his season batting average from .163 to .220 over that span.

Durbin was 0-for-2 on Wednesday before he suffered the left fifth finger subluxation. Now, we wait for more information. There should be an update after the Red Sox wrap up their series finale against the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. Boston will kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Arguably, it's going to be the most important series of the season so far for Boston if it doesn't want to sell this season. Boston needs to right the ship against AL East opponents if it wants to turn its season around.

Right now, Boston is 6-17 against fellow AL East clubs after getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. Fortunately, Romy González is expected to return against the Yankees, but the Red Sox can't afford to lose Durbin.