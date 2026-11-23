The Boston Red Sox have had themselves a strong offseason so far, including the additions of designated hitter/first baseman Jake Bauers and backup catcher Nick Fortes.

Now, of course, not every move the Red Sox have made has been met with a glowing reaction from the fanbase. In fact, the Red Sox's trade to send Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks has surfaced some surprising revisionist history on social media about the deal to bring the fireballer to town in the first place last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This offseason is different from last year. The Red Sox have been aggressive right out of the gate, and entered the offseason in a better position in general overall than they were a year ago, thanks in large part to having Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead on the roster. Now, Bauers is in town as well.

How does Boston compare to the other teams in the American League East? Arguably, very well. Let's take a look.

Starting Rotation

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox's Projected Rotation: Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello

New York Yankees' Projected Rotation: Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Will Warren or Ryan Weathers

Tampa Bay Rays' Projected Rotation: Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, Griffin Jax, Ryan Pepiot, and Ian Seymour

Baltimore Orioles' Projected Rotation: Shane Baz, Brandon Young, Kyle Bradish, TBD, TBD

Toronto Blue Jays' Projected Rotation: Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce

Of these projected rotations, the Yankees' have to be considered the top. They have the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and are loaded everywhere. Arguably, the Red Sox would fall in at No. 2. Either the Blue Jays or Rays would be No. 3. The Blue Jays are shopping for pitching and have a clearer path than the Rays. Then, the Orioles would be at the bottom with their rotation completely in flux.

Bullpen

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullpens are too volatile to truly predict at this point in the season. There will be additions all over the place and then things always change in Spring Training. The Red Sox had the top overall bullpen in baseball in 2026 and the vast majority of it is still in place right now. They're in a good spot heading into 2027. The Yankees had the second-best bullpen in baseball in 2026 and also are in a good spot.

Catcher

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single during the first inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox: Adley Rutschman

New York Yankees: Austin Wells

Tampa Bay Rays: Liam Hicks

Baltimore Orioles: Samuel Basallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk

Of this group, Rutschman is the clear top guy. When he's at his best, he's a top-five catcher in the game. Beyond him, Hicks would be the second-best, followed by Basallo.

Infield

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) runs the bases during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox: Willson Contreras, Curtis Mead, Caleb Durbin, and Trevor Story or Franklin Arias

New York Yankees: Ben Rice, Anthony Volpe, George Lombard Jr., and Ryan McMahon

Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, Kazuma Okamoto

Baltimore Orioles: Pete Alonso, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Gunnar Henderson or Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Tampa Bay Rays: Jonathan Aranda, Richie Palacio, Taylor Walls, Junior Caminero

The infield is where things are much tighter. The Yankees are up in the air right now at second base and third base, so things could change there. The Blue Jays are loaded, if they can stay healthy. The Orioles have a ton of upside, but who is going to actually stay with the organization this offseason? The Rays' infield could very well be the top one in the AL East right now. Boston has plenty of talent, but there are question marks at shortstop. Arguably, the Rays have the top infield in the AL East right now, followed by the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees.

Outfield

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) is introduced before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox: Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu

New York Yankees: Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones, and Aaron Judge

Toronto Blue Jays: Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, Josh Smith or Jonatan Clase

Tampa Bay Rays: Chandler Simpson, Jonny DeLuca, Victor Mesa Jr.

Baltimore Orioles: Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Christian Franklin

This is where the Red Sox make up ground after not having the top infield in the AL East. Boston does have the best overall outfield in the game. The Yankees are No. 2 in the American League East with the Rays at No. 3 and then a toss-up between the Blue Jays and Orioles.

Designated Hitter

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on during batting practice before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox: Jake Bauers

New York Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton

Toronto Blue Jays: Anthony Santander

Tampa Bay Rays: Yandy Diaz

Baltimore Orioles: Coby Mayo or Tyler O'Neill

The designated hitter spot is completely up in the air. For the Red Sox, Bauers is likely going to have the job on a nightly basis. For teams like the Orioles, Yankees or even the Blue Jays, it could be a spot that features multiple looks. For Boston, it's in a good spot with Bauers. But DH can be viewed as a complete toss-up in the division, depending on how clubs build out their rosters from here on out.

Final Call

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a world, barring health, the Red Sox enter the 2027 season with the best offense, catcher and bullpen in the AL East. The rotation arguably is the second-best and Boston should be just fine in the infield and at DH. Arguably, on paper, the Red Sox are the best team in the American League East overall. But health cannot be forgotten. The Red Sox lost Anthony and Crochet for the vast majority of the 2026 season. Boston needs both of these two healthy — and performing like superstars — to actually be the top team in the division.