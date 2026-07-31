George Springer to Red Sox? Blue Jays Star Interested and Boston Should Be Too

The Boston Red Sox need another right-handed bat and the Toronto Blue Jays have a slugger who is now worth watching for the organization.

That is former All-Star George Springer.

The 36-year-old is in the final season of his six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays and Toronto notably has struggled. The Blue Jays are 50-59 on the season and in last place in the American League East. This certainly wasn't the expectation after going off to the World Series last year.

Now, the Blue Jays are trending towards a sale and CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams reported that the Red Sox are a team that "interests" Springer, who has a limited no-trade clause.

"The Blue Jays are expected to be sellers at Monday's deadline, at least when it comes to their expiring contracts, with Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber among the most notable names available," McWilliams wrote. "George Springer could be moved as well, though his limited no-trade clause allows him to block deals to certain clubs. One destination that interests Springer, according to a source familiar with his thinking, is Boston."

How Would George Springer Fit?

Jul 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time that an insider has mentioned Springer as a player to watch. Ian Browne of MLB.com also mentioned Springer as the deadline has approached.

Rob Bradford of WEEI also floated him as a target for Boston to look at.

So, the buzz is there for the Red Sox and Springer, but what about the fit?

It makes more sense than you'd think. First and foremost, Jarren Duran unfortunately is having a brutal season offensively. He's been solid defensively, but he's also batting .195 on the season. That's not going to cut it.

McWilliams reported that the Red Sox are open to moving Duran. If they do, Springer would be a great option. At this point in his career, Springer has been a designated hitter a lot. He could slide into Boston's DH spot and then left field could be occupied by Masataka Yoshida and Jahmai Jones until Roman Anthony is ready to return. Anthony has started swinging and is working his way back.

Boston could easily mix Springer in out in the outfield as well if it brought him to town. The most important thing about him would be his bat and playoff experience. He has 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 78 games played this season for the Blue Jays. He's not having as good a season as last year, but that means that price tag certainly wouldn't be aggressive.

Springer was a key cog for years as the Houston Astros dominated the American League. He is a player who knows what it takes to win and has seen it all. Pairing him with this young roster could go a long way.

If the Red Sox were to move Duran, the fit would be seamless. Even if the Red Sox didn't trade Duran, Springer would be an intriguing DH fit. All in all, Springer may not be what he once was, but he would help.