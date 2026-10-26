Red Sox 'Sneaky Trade Candidate' Will Stun Boston Fans

The Boston Red Sox are loaded with talent all across the roster already and arguably are going to be better in 2027 than they were in 2026.

Boston was a playoff team in 2026, but the organization is in a better place right now than it was at this point last year thanks in large part due to the trade deadline additions. Plus, even if Sonny Gray leaves this offseason, Boston has at least four or five starters already ready to roll in 2027 (Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello). At this point last year, the only guarantees for Boston's rotation were Crochet and Bello. All in all, Boston is in a good place right now. But changes will come this offseason, especially if the Red Sox do look to add power. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo made a surprising suggestion about a potential trade candidate on the roster.

"Also, don’t count out [Curtis Mead] as a sneaky trade candidate considering the logjam. The Red Sox might also want to move a depth option or two to clear the deck a bit," Cotillo wrote.

Should Boston Trade Curtis Mead?

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mead is one of those trade deadline additions who make the Red Sox better on paper right now than they were at this point last year. Mead is just 26 years old and hit 17 home runs and drove in 48 runs in 2026 in 88 games played. But he did only played in one game as a member of the Red Sox because he fractured his wrist.

From an infield perspective, the Red Sox currently have Willson Contreras, Mead, Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, Nick Sogard, a handful of depth pieces and top prospect Franklin Arias to think about, before even adding anyone this winter.

If Mead were to be moved, it would open up a spot in the middle infield, that easily could be filled by Arias. But it still would be a pretty big shock. To get Mead to Boston in the first place, the Red Sox traded Connelly Early away. The Red Sox are fortunate to still be loaded in the pitching department, but if Boston trades Mead away after playing just one game for the organization, that will make the deal a failure.

Mead has the potential to really help this club. Again, he bashed 17 home runs in 88 games. That's a pace of 31 home runs in 162 games. He would add much-needed pop to the lineup, if he can stay healthy. He was unlucky after being traded to Boston. He got hit by a pitch and it just so happened to fracture his wrist. Unlucky. If now, a few months later he's traded away, that would be an even bigger surprise.