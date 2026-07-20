What If Roman Anthony Can't Return? 3 Red Sox Deadline Solutions

The Boston Red Sox have been missing young outfielder Roman Anthony since May 4.

Anthony hasn't played in a game since due to a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament. The 22-year-old has been trying to work his way back for the organization, but things just haven't worked out for him to this point. Anthony currently is down in Fort Myers rehabbing, but hasn't been able to start swinging a bat yet.

As of right now, there is no timetable for a return. Boston has made it clear that it isn't going to rush Anthony and he's not going to be swinging until there's no pain. Whenever that day comes, Anthony is going to need a full ramp-up period to get back up to speed. Plus, of course, a minor league rehab assignment. It's going to be a while before we see him back on the field. Even if he could play tomorrow, after not touching the field for months, he would need plenty of at-bats to get his timing back. A minor league rehab assignment for a position player can last up to 20 days. A team doesn't have to use the full clock, but that's how long it could be. So, whenever the club announces that Anthony is able to begin a rehab assignment, he'll likely still be weeks away at that point.

With the trade deadline coming up on Aug. 3, the Red Sox need to at least plan for the possibility of Anthony not playing again this season, or at least not playing again for a while. Boston needs to add offense, and specifically a right-handed bat. With Jarren Duran batting .190, even an outfielder should be considered, if Anthony isn't going to be back for a while.

Here are four outfielders that would make sense for Boston.

Taylor Ward — Baltimore Orioles

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward (3) grounds into a force out and is safe at first during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Ward hasn't had the season that he has wanted to have, but this is a guy who hit 36 homers and drove in 103 runs last season in 157 games. This year, he has seven homers and 27 RBIs in 99 games, but is batting .251. If you put him in left field with Duran, or even as designated hitter, he would give Boston's offense a boost.

Jo Adell — Los Angeles Angels

Jul 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels pinch hitter Jo Adell (7) celebrates after hitting a single and driving in the game tying run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell is 27 years old and has one more season of control left after the 2026 season. This season, he has 13 homers, 53 RBIs and is batting .237. Similar to Ward, he'd be an upgrade for Boston offensively.

Isaac Collins — Kansas City Royals

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Isaac Collins (1) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a smaller-scale move for the Red Sox, but not a bad idea. Collins is a switch-hitter with five homers, 31 RBIs, and a .240/.342/.362 slash line. The 28-year-old also has seen some time at second base this season. He'd be a depth option with upside.