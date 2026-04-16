Red Sox Suddenly Have Carlos Narváez Offensive Problem

The Boston Red Sox need some more offense. The Red Sox have a much-needed off day on Thursday after taking down the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, 9-5.

Boston has started to show signs of life. The Red Sox actually scored six or more runs in four of their last five games, although they are just 3-2 over that span. The offense is starting to turn around, but Boston is still tied for 16th in the league with 77 runs scored in 18 games played.

For the Red Sox, one area that could use some more offensive production right now is catcher. Connor Wong has been better than expected and is slashing .368/.400/.526, but he has played in just seven games. Carlos Narváez is the team's primary catcher, but has been struggling offensively. Narváez has played in 12 games and is slashing .195/.214/.195 and has -0.5 wins above replacement.

That's not going to cut it for Boston. The Red Sox need some more out of Narváez. He's a consistent presence in this lineup, so of course, you want more. But Boston is lefty-heavy. Narváez is one of a few righties who get consistent looks. Boston needs him to help balance the lineup, or else teams can simply plan around the lefties.

The Red Sox Need More From Carlos Narváez

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) scores a run against Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One thing that gets talked about a lot is how much Boston focuses on matchups. You see platoons and guys sit against tough matchups. For example, the Red Sox haven't used Marcelo Mayer against a lot of lefties so far this season. Boston's lineup is strategically built to maximize matchups. If you don't get a lot of production out of Narváez, then all of a sudden the lineup is a more predictable and easier to pitch against.

Narváez's OPS right now is just .409. That's not great. In comparison, he slashed .241/.306/.419 last season in 118 games with a .726 OPS. He also launched 15 homers and drove in 50 runs. He hasn't hit a home run, driven in a run, or collected an extra-base hit yet in general this season for Boston in his 12 games of action.

He's also struck out 14 times while walking only once. It's early enough to assume that he's going to turn it around at some point, but Narváez is struggling right now offensively. Defensively, he has been awesome. He's in the 99th percentile in fielding run value, 100th percentile in framing and 92nd percentile in blocks above average. But the club needs more offensively.