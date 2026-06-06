Red Sox Veteran Lands on Trade Block After 6 Years in Boston

The Boston Red Sox took down the New York Yankees on Friday night and now are 27-35 on the season.

Obviously, that's not where the Red Sox wanted to be on June 6. On paper, entering the season, the expectations around this club were that the team was going to be much closer to the top of the American League East standings, and not the bottom. But it's been a difficult season and this is where we are right now. Naturally, that has led to a lot of doom and gloom talk, which isn't surprising. But Red Sox legend and 2004 World Series champion Kevin Millar joined "MLB Now" and made the case for the Red Sox to avoid a sell-off.

"They gotta figure something out. They're only 3.5 games out of the Wild Card. That's why you don't blow it up yet," Millar said. "It's a weird year... That staff, with [Aroldis Chapman] at the back end, can win a World Series. They have to get a dude that hits... I have to wait this out and see."

The Red Sox Are Shoppng Connor Wong

May 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) celebrates scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

He's not wrong. The Red Sox don't need to sell just yet, but they do need to keep a close eye on the market right now and see what they can do. The biggest need is a right-handed bat. If pitchers keep getting hurt, then a starter who could be a need as well. It sounds like the Red Sox are keeping their options open. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Saturday that Boston is shopping catcher Connor Wong. McCaffrey also reported that the club has fielded calls on Aroldis Chapman, Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock, but isn't currently planning to trade the relievers.

"With three catchers on the big-league roster — Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong and Mickey Gasper — Boston’s surplus is drawing interest," McCaffrey reported. "The Red Sox are shopping Wong in particular, according to a league source, and have also fielded calls on relievers Aroldis Chapman, Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox have said — for now — they have no interest in dealing anyone from that bullpen trio."

As Millar said, Boston arguably doesn't need to sell off pieces yet. This report from McCaffrey is more in line with what Boston should do. If the club can find a suitor for Wong and help another area of the club, great. The Red Sox have some depth at catcher with Mickey Gasper now getting plenty of playing time. Wong is a six-year veteran and has been solid this season, but has just two more seasons of team control.

Hearing what people have to say about Chapman, Slaten and Whitlock doesn't hurt, just in case Boston is unable to turn this season around. But they shouldn't be in the market to move them at this time. The American League is so bad that Boston is one hot streak from holding a playoff spot. That's why it's too early to do anything drastic and move big pieces.

This is still the very beginning of the trade season and Boston will be one of the most fascinating teams to follow.