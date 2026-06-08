Red Sox-Tigers Trade Would Solve Boston's Offense Problem Right Now

The Boston Red Sox don't have the luxury of time when it comes to improving this roster.

It's now June 8 and the Red Sox are still nine games below .500 at 27-36. The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming and is now 56 days away. It's under two months from now and Boston needs to take a turn for the better, or risk becoming sellers.

When it comes to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, there have already been questions about his job security with Boston. If the Red Sox aren't able to turn things around and end up needing to be sellers, that certainly won't be good for Breslow's standing with the organization.

The Red Sox Need To Call The Tigers

Jun 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) flips the ball to first base to complete an out against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There are a lot of variables to work out between now and August, but there are players out there who could help Boston. For example, Breslow and the front office should have their eyes on Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres as a trade option.

Boston knows Torres well. The three-time All-Star spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the New York Yankees before joining the Tigers before the 2025 season. Torres was an All-Star last season, but dealt with injuries earlier in the campaign this year. He missed a month of action, but returned to the fold on June 2 and has been good. Overall, he's slashing .270/.386/.365 with a .751 OPS, three homers, 14 RBIs, and four doubles in 37 games played. He's also walked 26 times to just 29 strikeouts. So, he's seeing the ball well, getting on base, and not striking out a lot.

That's exactly what Boston needs. Plus, he's a right-handed bat who plays second base, which is another plus. Torres was offered — and accepted — the qualifying offer from Detroit, so he's on a one-year deal worth just over $22 million.

If the Tigers were to make Torres available, Boston should be all over him. With Torres heading to free agency after the season, the price tag certainly wouldn't be through the roof, as for someone like Tarik Skubal. What about a deal like former first-rounder Mikey Romero and a lower-level pitching prospect like No. 28 prospect Yordanny Monegro for Torres? That's speculation but it should be the type of deal that Boston is all over.

Breslow has said himself that the club is looking around for more offense. Torres would be the perfect addition.