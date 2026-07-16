4 Red Sox Trade Targets to Solidify Boston's Push for a Playoff Spot

The Boston Red Sox will return to action on Friday to kick off the second half of the 2026 Major League Baseball season with a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The last few weeks have been incredible for Boston and have really gotten the organization right back into the thick of the playoff race. Beforehand, the Red Sox looked like one of the worst teams in baseball. Now, Boston is 46-48 and has won 14 of its last 16 games. It's why you play the games. The MLB season is long and full of ups and downs. Sure, the first few months of the season were full of many down moments for the Red Sox, but they flipped a switch, got hot, and now are right back in the mix.

Now, there are just over two weeks to go until the 2026 trade deadline and Boston should be looking to add. But who should the Red Sox be targeting? Here are four intriguing options for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office to target.

Gleyber Torres — Detroit Tigers

Jun 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) turns a double play over Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee (22) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former longtime New York Yankee is a member of the Detroit Tigers and was slashing .280/.395/.395 with a .790 OPS, four homers and 18 RBIs before the All-Star break. Torres is on the Injured List, but has already begun a rehab assignment. Torres has the type of right-handed pop Boston's lineup needs. Plus, he's just 29 years old.

Luis Arráez — San Francisco Giants

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arráez isn't a right-handed bat and doesn't have much power, but this is a guy with three batting titles under his belt and has a shot at another one. He's batting .330 right now and would go a long way for Boston by getting on base towards the top of the lineup.

James Wood — Washington Nationals

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Nationals James Wood (29) speaks before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a pipe dream type of move. Wood is under team control for four more seasons and is just 23 years old, and yet he's already a two-time All-Star. He blasted 31 homers last year and already has 28 this season in 97 games played. If the Red Sox could get a bat like his, they'd be all set. But it would cost quite a bit to pry him from Washington.

Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Jul 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) fields a grand ball against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are few players who were connected to Boston more this past offseason than Isaac Paredes. The Astros don't look like a team that is going to sell, but Paredes is still worth a call. Houston traded Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in a salary dump.