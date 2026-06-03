Red Sox Trade Rumors Now Emerging Around Willson Contreras

The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have one of Major League Baseball's best first basemen in Willson Contreras.

First base was a significant hole for the Red Sox over the last two years with Triston Casas suffering long-term injuries in 2024 and 2025. Casas still is on the Injured List right now. Rather than reacting, Boston went out and acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason and the deal has paid off.

Contreras has played in 57 games so far this season and has slashed .281/.381/.497 with an .879 OPS, 11 homers, 33 RBIs, 24 walks, six doubles and 26 runs scored. Right now, he's in the 85th percentile in outs above average as well. He has been the Red Sox's most consistent offensive player this season and it's not even close. What makes him even better is the fact that he's under team control for two more seasons. He will make $17 million in 2027 and then has a $20 million club option for the 2028 season.

The Red Sox Shouldn't Make A Move With Willson Contreras

May 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) scores a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the 2026 season hasn't been great so far, it has been clear that the Red Sox are looking to add, not subtract. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made that point very clear. Despite this fact, Yahoo Sports national MLB insider Russell Dorsey mentioned Contreras among five players "creating early MLB trade buzz."

"It has been a disastrous first half for the Boston Red Sox, but if there has been one bright spot, it’s the performance of first baseman Willson Contreras," Dorsey wrote. "Contreras, 34, has made the most of his first year in Boston after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason. The Sox’s first baseman leads the team in nearly every major offensive category, slashing .286/.384/.505 with 11 homers, and he’s fifth among MLB first basemen with an .889 OPS. ...

"Teams are always looking for additional power at the trade deadline, especially right-handed power. Contreras would be a dangerous offensive addition to any playoff-caliber lineup."

It would be a shock if the Red Sox flipped Contreras. Now, there's still a lot of time between now and the 2026 MLB trade deadline. It is scheduled for Aug. 3. Right now, Boston is 25-34 on the season and yet the club has made it clear that it is looking to add. The only way we'll see something like a Contreras deal is if the season completely tanks over the next two months. Hopefully, that doesn't happen.