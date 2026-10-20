Red Sox-Trevor Story Offseason Trade Idea Face Major Hurdle

What should the Boston Red Sox do with Trevor Story this winter?

When Story was healthy down the stretch in 2026, he was great. But he also played in just 64 games total in 2026 because he had to undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia. In 2025, Story played in 157 games and was among the best shortstops in baseball. In 2026, injuries popped up and the season looked more like the 2022-2024 campaigns. Story has played in over 100 games just one time in his five-year Boston career. He has been unlucky, to say the least.

With injuries a real question and top prospect Franklin Arias on the doorstep to the majors, it's a real question whether Story could be traded or cut to make room. While this is the case, Red Sox fans shouldn't expect to see anything crazy this winter. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey called a Story trade "unlikely" this winter, despite the question marks around him, because of his salary, age, injuries and the fact that he has 10-5 rights.

"Trading Story seems unlikely given his bloated salary, age and injury history," McCaffrey wrote. "However, if the Red Sox were willing to eat much of his salary or were willing to trade him along with top prospects such as outfielder Justin Gonzalez or catcher Franklin Primera, they could find a suitor. The caveat here is that Story has 10-5 rights as a player with 10 years in the league and five straight with the same team, meaning he could veto any trade."

What To Do With Trevor Story

Sep 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) fields a ground ball in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey also noted that designating Story for assignment seems "unlikely."

While Red Sox fans certainly were not quiet about Story throughout the 2026 season, it's important to note that he was very good down the stretch. Story slashed .291/.322/.442 in 23 games after being activated off the Injured List. That version of Story would quiet the noise around him, to say the least. He's just 33 years old as well. There should be a lot of good baseball left. But, as is the case each year, his health is the biggest question mark. Throughout his run in Boston, he has typically been good when he has been on the field. But something has kept him out for a long period each year since 2022, outside of the 2025 season.

For now, it seems like fans should expect to see Story in Boston in 2027. This does make sense when you take into account his $25 million salary. That's a lot of cash. With the injury issues, it's hard to imagine Boston could get any meaningful return right now. Plus, Boston hasn't been in the business of simply cutting ties with big-money contracts. Think of Masataka Yoshida, for example. If Story sticks in Boston, there are different things the club could do. Arguably, if the Red Sox don't add a big bat externally, the best path would be to shift Story to designated hitter, slot in Arias at shortstop and keep Curtis Mead at second base.

When healthy, Story's bat can be a game-changer. If DHing him, keeps him healthy, the lineup would be better on paper than it was for the vast majority of the 2026 season. Arias has massive upside and could be that addition the club needs. Mead also will impress Boston fans in 2026. This would be a win-win-win situation.