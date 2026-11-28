Will the Boston Red Sox roll with Trevor Story at shortstop to kick off the 2027 Major League Baseball season?

This is a question hanging over the organization right now and has been amplified by the fact that No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias is knocking on the big league door. At some point, Arias is going to land on the big league roster. After his meteoric 2026 season, there's no denying this fact. But will this be on Opening Day? This is the question.

Story, Arias and Curtis Mead are all middle infield options and the designated hitter spot is seemingly out of the mix with Jake Bauers taking it over. It's going to be interesting to see how Craig Breslow and the Red Sox handle this question, but one thing that complicates the matter is the fact that Story now has 10-5 rights and a no-trade clause, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Will Trevor Story Stick In Boston?

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws out Texas Rangers center fielder Ezequiel Duran (not pitcured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If Story does start at short on Opening Day, he’d become just the 11th player in franchise history to make four Opening Day starts at the position. If the team at some point seeks to trade Story, it’s worth noting he now has the right to veto any deal via 10-5 rights (10 years of big league service time, five with the same club)," Speier wrote.

Story is going to make $25 million in 2027, which makes him difficult to move in general after injuries derailed his 2026 season — as well as 2022, 2023 and 2024. It's hard to imagine that a team will be willing to pay a premium for Story at this moment after that. Plus, with the no-trade clause, that makes things even more difficult for Boston. Even if it found a club willing to take on Story's deal, if the veteran shortstop doesn't want to be moved, then he won't be.

So, with that being said, arguably the most likely option for Boston is Story sticking around, at least to kick off the 2027 season. The Red Sox could give Story a shot to begin the season and put Mead at second base with Arias beginning the season in Triple-A.

Arias is still just 21 years old. His time will come. Give Story a chance to show that he's healthy to begin the season and then come back to this topic and see if a team wants to take him on at that point.