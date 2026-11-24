Baseball America released its list of the Boston Red Sox top prospects on Sunday morning, and it was no surprise to see Franklin Arias's name top the list. He destroyed Double-A, working his way up to Triple-A and proceeding to do the same.

The shortstop is a bona fide star in the making and should make his Major League Baseball debut sometime in 2027. But for now, Boston's projected opening day shortstop remains Trevor Story, who's owed $25 million next year. Story's struggles have been well-documented, and with Arias waiting in the wings, the Red Sox could be motivated to swing a deal for the veteran shortstop.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed that the Red Sox give the Atlanta Braves a call in a salary-dump trade. Reuter proposed trading Story and pitching prospect John Holobetz to Atlanta in exchange for infielder Brett Wisely, attaching all of Story's massive contract.

"The Red Sox owe him $25 million in 2027, plus a $5 million buyout on a 2028 club option, and packaging him with a legitimate prospect might be the best way to offload his salary and clear a path for Arias," Reuter wrote. "...Brett Wisely is fringe roster depth and could be designated for assignment on the other side of the trade, so this amounts to the Braves absorbing Story's contract as a flier to fill their shortstop need while essentially buying a quality prospect."

The Red Sox Need To Make This Happen

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias walks out to the field ahead of a Double-A Portland Sea Dogs game on June 18, 2026 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a trade that makes sense for both sides. Story's contract is putting the Red Sox in a financial pinch, and freeing up that cap space could help them target an area of need like pitching depth.

For Atlanta, it gives them a stopgap at shortstop following the departures of Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubon in free agency.

Like Reuter wrote, Boston would need to attach Holobetz in the deal to make it happen, but it's a worthy sacrifice. He's the Red Sox's No. 10 prospect, per Baseball America, but the Red Sox have more valuable pitching prospects, like Sadbiel Delzine, on the horizon.

It also gives Boston the chance to plug Arias into the starting lineup immediately. It can be argued that Arias could use the extra few months of development, but he's shown that he can handle steps up in competition just fine, and the financial flexibility gleaned from this trade is valuable as well.

The flexibility is the main return from this trade, and Wisely is just an add-on. He's played more than 50 MLB games just twice in his career, in 2023 and 2024, and didn't see resounding results in either campaign. He played just 26 big league games last season to the tune of a .185 batting average while playing a bench depth role.

The physical return would be minimal for Boston, but it's a creative move with the potential to reshape its roster