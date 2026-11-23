Heading into the offseason, the Boston Red Sox had one clear area of deficiency: power. But, just days into free agency, the Red Sox struck the biggest deal of the offseason, signing Jake Bauers.

In Bauers's introductory press conference, Boston's president of baseball operations Craig Breslow shut down any speculation regarding more big moves, saying that it's "hard to envision that there's something significant on the horizon."

But that doesn't mean the Red Sox will be stagnant, especially as the team faces a lack of rotational depth. With all three of the Red Sox in-house depth options, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, facing question marks, MassLive's Sean McAdam thinks the Red Sox will pursue a back-end right-handed starter in free agency.

"Since all four of their set starters are lefthanded, it stands to reason that the Red Sox should be in the market for a righty," McAdam wrote. "There are plenty of back-end starters to be had on the free agent market. Michael Soroka would be a possibility. So too would Brady Singer or Cal Quantrill."

As of now, the Red Sox rotation will be headlined by Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett. But after that, it's a question mark.

Brayan Bello's inconsistency was well documented last season, and it's unclear whether or not he can rebound to be more like his 2025 self who ended with a 3.35 ERA. Tanner Houck returned at the tail-end of 2026 from Tommy John surgery, and Kutter Crawford missed each of the last two seasons due to injury.

McAdam's belief that Boston will pursue more depth is a logical one, so let's break down his suggestions.

Michael Soroka

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka's career got off to a promising start. He posted a 3.51 ERA in five starts as a 20-year-old in 2018. He was an All-Star in his rookie season, twirling a 2.68 ERA and a 6.0 WAR. But he missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury and when he returned, he couldn't recapture his earlier form.

He didn't post an ERA lower than 4.52, bouncing between five teams in four seasons. But in 22 games in 2026, the righty posted a 3.41 ERA and looked to have regained some of his footing. Inking Soroka is risky, but Breslow has shown that he isn't averse to risk with the acquisitions of Bauers and Curtis Mead. Even if he struggles, the Red Sox will not be expecting him to save their rotation.

Cal Quantrill

Aug 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill (44) and catcher Austin Wynns (38) shake hands after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quantrill is best known for his success with the Cleveland Guardians, but his career hasn't reached the same heights as then.

In 40 appearances in 2021, Quantrill spun a 2.89 ERA, regressing slightly with a 3.38 ERA over 186.1 frames in 2022. Since then, his career has fallen into a tailspin, at least until 2026. He enjoyed a 3.86 ERA in 110 innings for the Texas Rangers, setting himself up for a nice payday.

The risk with Quantrill is similar to Soroka, but with no major injuries and evidence of sustained success, he could be a more likely target and could flourish in Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey's lab.

Brady Singer

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the other two names on this list, Singer spent the majority of his career with one team. He came up with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2024.

Singer's had an up-and-down career. He posted a 3.23 ERA in 2022, but came crashing back to Earth with a 5.52 ERA the next season. He had a similar trend in 2024 and 2025, pitching well before struggling in the subsequent season.

2025 was his weakest season yet, finishing with a 5.85 ERA and 15 losses, but there's still reason for optimism. Singer is consistently available, and hasn't missed major time with injury across his seven-year Major League Baseball career. He also misses bats at a consistent clip. Outside of 2026 and 2023, Singer's never ended with a strikeout rate below 22.3%.

The inconsistency is the biggest concern, but he could be a good pickup if Boston's pursuits of Soroka and Quantrill fall short.