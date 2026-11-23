There was a time when Marcelo Mayer looked like he was going to be the shortstop of the future for the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out and now he's a member of the San Francisco Giants.

On the bright side, Boston has another option who may be even more intriguing in the long run: Franklin Arias. The 21-year-old is the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball right now, behind just Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers. He was viewed as an elite prospect heading into the 2026 season and then took his game to another level, which is why he's now the No. 2 overall prospect in the game. At some point, Arias is going to help the Red Sox in the big leagues. One thing that is interesting is the fact that Alex Speier of The Boston Globe pointed to Arias as the reason why Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow didn't fully commit to Trevor Story being the team's Opening Day shortstop to kick off 2027.

"Unless he’s traded for a superstar, Arias looks like the Sox’ everyday shortstop of the future ― and the future could come as soon as Opening Day," Speier wrote. "That timing isn’t a fait accompli, but there’s a reason Craig Breslow hedged when asked whether Trevor Story was his 2027 Opening Day shortstop."

Franklin Arias Is Generating Significant Buzz

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias talks with WooSox acting manager Iggy Suarez before Arias' first AAA game at Polar Park on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breslow was asked in early November if Story is the team's starting shortstop heading into 2027. His response was anything but a guarantee.

“We still have a ton of confidence in Trevor. But any decisions like that are going to take place between Trevor and me far before I speak to anything publicly,” Breslow said.

If Arias is the club's starting shortstop, then that obviously would mean that Story is not.

If Arias didn't have the type of season he had in 2026, this wouldn't be a topic right now. Arias had a meteoric rise and finished the 2026 season with 25 home runs, 91 RBIs, 28 doubles and a .323/.400/.557 slash line in 117 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Before the 2026 season, he had never hit more than nine home runs or driven in more than 66 runs in a professional season. Things clicked in 2026 and he batted .331 in Triple-A across 42 games played. All in all, it was a near-perfect season for the young shortstop. Plus, he won the MiLB Gold Glove Award at shortstop, which means he was viewed as the top defensive shortstop down in the minors in baseball.

With Breslow not locking in Story as the starter and Speier opening the door to Arias being an Opening Day option, it certainly sounds like the Red Sox are going to have a position battle on their hands, if both players are still with Boston when Spring Training begins. If Story wins the job, Arias could simply begin the season down in Triple-A and eventually get the call. If Arias wins the job, it's a bit more complicated.

Right now, Curtis Mead is seemingly the club's second baseman. If Arias wins the shortstop job, one of Story or Mead would be heading to the bench (likely Story) with Jake Bauers expected to be the consistent designated hitter. Or, of course, the Red Sox could look to make a deal and move on from someone. Again, Story would be the likely player to watch in this scenario.

All of these ideas come down to whether Arias is ready to go and we should find out this offseason. If Arias is the guy at shortstop on Opening Day, that certainly could be bad news for Story's standing with Boston.