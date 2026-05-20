Red Sox Trio of Elite Relievers Contributing to One Excellent Stat

Even after back-to-back wins, we can admit it's been a disappointing start to the season for the 21-27 Boston Red Sox.

While there are lots of deficiencies for this Red Sox team, many of which can be tied back to offense, the pitching and defense have showed up big, particularly in the month of May. On Tuesday, the pitching staff held the Kansas City Royals to one run, the sixth time this month Boston has given up one or no runs in a game.

Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings for the Sox, which proved to be the two most important frames in which the team needed zeros. As one insider pointed out after the game, those two have become part of a crucial formula.

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Stat that shows dominance from Slaten, Whitlock, Chapman

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Justin Slaten (63) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, the Red Sox moved to 16-1 this season when they led going into the seventh inning. Slaten spent a month on the injured list, but even so, he's been integral to the numbers that prove this bullpen is the best in the majors from the seventh through closing time.

"How good has the one-two-three punch been? Even with Slaten's hiatus, the Red Sox own the majors' best ERA (2.57), batting average against (.196), and OPS against (.583) from Innings 7 and on," wrote Bradford.

Slaten has a perfect 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in his eight innings of work. Whitlock's ERA is "only" 2.79, but he's up to nine holds on the year. And Aroldis Chapman, the nine-time All-Star closer, is 11-for-11 in save opportunities.

Chapman also has just one earned run allowed in his 16 2/3 innings of work thus far, bringing his ERA with the Red Sox down to 1.01 in 80 1/3 innings, including the postseason.

The Red Sox won't get back to the postseason if their bats don't wake up for an extended stretch. But the combination of Slaten, Whitlock, and Chapman to close out games could be the difference-maker that gets them there if the race is tight.