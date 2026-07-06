Red Sox, Triston Casas At Crossroads After Another Injury Setback

Before the season, the Boston Red Sox were seemingly in a tough spot with regards to Triston Casas' return.

Having torn his patellar tendon last May, Casas was never going to be ready to go by opening day. The general prognosis, though, was that he'd make an impact at some point during the first half of the season. In that situation, the Red Sox theoretically could have had a tough time fitting him in the lineup after newcomer Willson Contreras had usurped his first-base job.

Well, sometimes weeks have passed without a peep on Casas' return, and on the rare occasions news has arrived, that return has seemingly been delayed. And on Sunday, the first update we'd heard in over a month came with some highly ominous undertones.

Casas shut down; what's next?

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a report from Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Casas had been suffering from a wrist issue over the past few days, and as of Sunday, the Red Sox had shut him down from hitting. Though the issue wasn't confirmed to be anything serious, it's never good to be a player on the 60-day injured list who isn't working their way back through a natural rehab progression.

It's been difficult, frankly, to keep track of all the injury mishaps Casas has had since the catastrophic knee tear he sustained in that May game against the Minnesota Twins last year. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy enumerated the full list on Sunday.

“He’s gone through a lot,” Tracy said, per Healey. “Between the knee, he had a little hamstring flare-up, obviously the oblique, and then he’s coming back from that, and now there’s a wrist that’s popped up.

“So, just dealing with different things. Having not played in a while, things have popped up. So we’ll keep an eye on him, and once he’s able to, keep progressing as we can.”

Once viewed as a crucial piece of the Red Sox's future, the 26-year-old Casas is at a crossroads. He'd be under team control for two more seasons after this one, but the longer his return to the field is delayed, the more it's reasonable to question whether he ever dons the word "Boston" across his chest in the regular season again.