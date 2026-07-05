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MLB All-Star Game: American and National League Starters, Full Rosters

MLB on Saturday revealed the full rosters for both the American and National League for the 96th All-Star Game.
Tim Capurso|
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was MLB's leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was MLB's leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 96th MLB All-Star Game is just over a week away and on Saturday, the moment arrived to meet the starters and reserves for the American and National League. Entering MLB's reveal on Saturday night, we already knew that Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement had secured spots in the starting lineup, having both accumulated the most votes in their respective leagues through Phase 1 voting.

Saturday's reveal on Fox filled in the rest of the gaps. Here are the starters, as well as the reserves, for the American and National League in the All-Star Game.

American League All-Star starters

Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Langeliers is in the midst of a career year, leads all AL catchers in homers and has been among the best offensive players in the game this year.

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Guerrero secured the starting nod in the AL at first base despite being far less valuable as a hitter than the likes of Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice.

Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

The defending AL champions are well represented in the starting lineup, as Clement, who leads all AL second basemen in batting average and wRC+, joins Guerrero.

Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays

Caminero has been an offensive force for the Rays once again, as he's tied for third in baseball in wRC+ thanks to a stellar June in which he became the youngest player since 1900 to homer in six consecutive games. He's also taking his talents to the Home Run Derby once again.

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr. Royals

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. is a top contender for the AL MVP award. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witt is the definition of a five-tool player, as he's sixth in MLB in batting average, has clubbed 12 homers, swiped 29 stolen bases and leads all shortstops in defensive runs saved. Oh, and he leads the AL in WAR.

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; Byron Buxton, Twins; Aaron Judge, Yankees

Buxton returned to the Twins lineup on Saturday while Trout is hoping to return from a hamstring injury next week, putting both in position to start the All-Star Game after they were voted in by the fans. Meanwhile, the Yankees' Aaron Judge isn't yet close to returning, but was named a starter nonetheless after being one of the three leading vote-getters. No replacement for Judge in the starting lineup has been named as of yet.

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Yordan Alvarez, MLB All-Star Game
Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been a pitcher's nightmare in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez, who is batting .319 while leading MLB in on-base percentage (.432) and slugging percentage (.635), is simply the best and most dangerous hitter in baseball right now.

National League All-Star starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

Aside from a poor month of June, Baldwin has been a steady presence in the Braves lineup and a net-positive as a pitch framer behind the plate.

First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Freeman, at 36 years young, is slashing .293/.383/.497 while ranking third in the NL in defensive runs saved.

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Albies is in the midst of a good-but-not-great year for Atlanta, as he's produced a 107 wRC+ and rates two outs above average at second base.

Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers

At third base in the National League, there's Max Muncy and then there's everyone else. Muncy leads all NL third basemen in WAR and wRC+, and has been among the best at the hot corner with the glove.

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals

Abrams, who leads NL shortstops in home runs and slugging percentage, is deserving of the first All-Star nod—and start—of his career.

Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Juan Soto, Mets; Andy Pages, Dodgers

Marsh, a first-time All-Star, leads all left fielders in batting average. Soto has arguably been the NL's best hitter and inarguably the Mets' lone bright spot. Pages is in the midst of a breakout year and is among the most well-rounded outfielders in the game this year.

American League All-Star reserves and pitchers

Here is the rest of the AL All-Star roster, including reserves and pitchers.

Position

Player Name

Team

C

Dillon Dingler

Tigers

C

Adley Rutschman

Orioles

1B

Nick Kurtz

Athletics

1B

Ben Rice

Yankees

2B

Travis Bazzana

Guardians

3B

Miguel Vargas

White Sox

SS

Kevin McGonigle

Tigers

OF

Randy Arozarena

Mariners

OF

Riley Greene

Tigers

OF

Cody Bellinger

Yankees

DH

Yandy Diaz

Rays

SP

Cam Schlittler

Yankees

SP

Dylan Cease

Blue Jays

SP

Parker Messick

Guardians

SP

Drew Rasmussen

Rays

SP

Michael Wacha

Royals

SP

Ranger Suarez

Red Sox

SP

Joe Ryan

Twins

RP

Aroldis Chapman

Red Sox

RP

Louis Varland

Blue Jays

RP

Jacob Latz

Rangers

RP

Bryan Baker

Rays

RP

Cade Smith

Guardians

National League All-Star reserves and pitchers

Here is the rest of the NL roster, including reserves and pitchers.

Position

Player Name

Team

C

Hunter Goodman

Rockies

C

William Contreras

Brewers

1B

Bryce Harper

Phillies

1B

Matt Olson

Braves

2B

Luis Arraez

Giants

3B

Sal Stewart

Reds

SS

Otto Lopez

Marlins

OF

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

OF

Corbin Carroll

Diamondbacks

OF

James Wood

Nationals

OF

Jordan Walker

Cardinals

DH

Kyle Schwarber

Phillies

SP

Jacob Misiorowski

Brewers

SP

Cristopher Sanchez

Phillies

SP

Paul Skenes

Pirates

SP

Chase Burns

Reds

SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Dodgers

SP

Chris Sale

Braves

SP

Max Meyer

Marlins

SP

Logan Webb

Giants

SP

Eduardo Rodriguez

Diamondbacks

RP

Mason Miller

Padres

RP

Jhoan Duran

Phillies

RP

Raisel Iglesias

Braves

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Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.

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