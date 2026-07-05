The 96th MLB All-Star Game is just over a week away and on Saturday, the moment arrived to meet the starters and reserves for the American and National League. Entering MLB's reveal on Saturday night, we already knew that Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement had secured spots in the starting lineup, having both accumulated the most votes in their respective leagues through Phase 1 voting.

Saturday's reveal on Fox filled in the rest of the gaps. Here are the starters, as well as the reserves, for the American and National League in the All-Star Game.

American League All-Star starters

Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Langeliers is in the midst of a career year, leads all AL catchers in homers and has been among the best offensive players in the game this year.

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Guerrero secured the starting nod in the AL at first base despite being far less valuable as a hitter than the likes of Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice.

Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

The defending AL champions are well represented in the starting lineup, as Clement, who leads all AL second basemen in batting average and wRC+, joins Guerrero.

Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays

Caminero has been an offensive force for the Rays once again, as he's tied for third in baseball in wRC+ thanks to a stellar June in which he became the youngest player since 1900 to homer in six consecutive games. He's also taking his talents to the Home Run Derby once again.

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr. Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is a top contender for the AL MVP award. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witt is the definition of a five-tool player, as he's sixth in MLB in batting average, has clubbed 12 homers, swiped 29 stolen bases and leads all shortstops in defensive runs saved. Oh, and he leads the AL in WAR.

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; Byron Buxton, Twins; Aaron Judge, Yankees

Buxton returned to the Twins lineup on Saturday while Trout is hoping to return from a hamstring injury next week, putting both in position to start the All-Star Game after they were voted in by the fans. Meanwhile, the Yankees' Aaron Judge isn't yet close to returning, but was named a starter nonetheless after being one of the three leading vote-getters. No replacement for Judge in the starting lineup has been named as of yet.

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been a pitcher's nightmare in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez, who is batting .319 while leading MLB in on-base percentage (.432) and slugging percentage (.635), is simply the best and most dangerous hitter in baseball right now.

National League All-Star starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

Aside from a poor month of June, Baldwin has been a steady presence in the Braves lineup and a net-positive as a pitch framer behind the plate.

First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Freeman, at 36 years young, is slashing .293/.383/.497 while ranking third in the NL in defensive runs saved.

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Albies is in the midst of a good-but-not-great year for Atlanta, as he's produced a 107 wRC+ and rates two outs above average at second base.

Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers

At third base in the National League, there's Max Muncy and then there's everyone else. Muncy leads all NL third basemen in WAR and wRC+, and has been among the best at the hot corner with the glove.

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals

Abrams, who leads NL shortstops in home runs and slugging percentage, is deserving of the first All-Star nod—and start—of his career.

Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Juan Soto, Mets; Andy Pages, Dodgers

Marsh, a first-time All-Star, leads all left fielders in batting average. Soto has arguably been the NL's best hitter and inarguably the Mets' lone bright spot. Pages is in the midst of a breakout year and is among the most well-rounded outfielders in the game this year.

American League All-Star reserves and pitchers

Here is the rest of the AL All-Star roster, including reserves and pitchers.

Position Player Name Team C Dillon Dingler Tigers C Adley Rutschman Orioles 1B Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B Ben Rice Yankees 2B Travis Bazzana Guardians 3B Miguel Vargas White Sox SS Kevin McGonigle Tigers OF Randy Arozarena Mariners OF Riley Greene Tigers OF Cody Bellinger Yankees DH Yandy Diaz Rays SP Cam Schlittler Yankees SP Dylan Cease Blue Jays SP Parker Messick Guardians SP Drew Rasmussen Rays SP Michael Wacha Royals SP Ranger Suarez Red Sox SP Joe Ryan Twins RP Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP Louis Varland Blue Jays RP Jacob Latz Rangers RP Bryan Baker Rays RP Cade Smith Guardians

National League All-Star reserves and pitchers

Here is the rest of the NL roster, including reserves and pitchers.

Position Player Name Team C Hunter Goodman Rockies C William Contreras Brewers 1B Bryce Harper Phillies 1B Matt Olson Braves 2B Luis Arraez Giants 3B Sal Stewart Reds SS Otto Lopez Marlins OF Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF James Wood Nationals OF Jordan Walker Cardinals DH Kyle Schwarber Phillies SP Jacob Misiorowski Brewers SP Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP Paul Skenes Pirates SP Chase Burns Reds SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP Chris Sale Braves SP Max Meyer Marlins SP Logan Webb Giants SP Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks RP Mason Miller Padres RP Jhoan Duran Phillies RP Raisel Iglesias Braves

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