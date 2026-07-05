MLB All-Star Game: American and National League Starters, Full Rosters
The 96th MLB All-Star Game is just over a week away and on Saturday, the moment arrived to meet the starters and reserves for the American and National League. Entering MLB's reveal on Saturday night, we already knew that Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement had secured spots in the starting lineup, having both accumulated the most votes in their respective leagues through Phase 1 voting.
Saturday's reveal on Fox filled in the rest of the gaps. Here are the starters, as well as the reserves, for the American and National League in the All-Star Game.
American League All-Star starters
Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics
Langeliers is in the midst of a career year, leads all AL catchers in homers and has been among the best offensive players in the game this year.
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Guerrero secured the starting nod in the AL at first base despite being far less valuable as a hitter than the likes of Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice.
Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
The defending AL champions are well represented in the starting lineup, as Clement, who leads all AL second basemen in batting average and wRC+, joins Guerrero.
Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays
Caminero has been an offensive force for the Rays once again, as he's tied for third in baseball in wRC+ thanks to a stellar June in which he became the youngest player since 1900 to homer in six consecutive games. He's also taking his talents to the Home Run Derby once again.
Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr. Royals
Witt is the definition of a five-tool player, as he's sixth in MLB in batting average, has clubbed 12 homers, swiped 29 stolen bases and leads all shortstops in defensive runs saved. Oh, and he leads the AL in WAR.
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; Byron Buxton, Twins; Aaron Judge, Yankees
Buxton returned to the Twins lineup on Saturday while Trout is hoping to return from a hamstring injury next week, putting both in position to start the All-Star Game after they were voted in by the fans. Meanwhile, the Yankees' Aaron Judge isn't yet close to returning, but was named a starter nonetheless after being one of the three leading vote-getters. No replacement for Judge in the starting lineup has been named as of yet.
Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Alvarez, who is batting .319 while leading MLB in on-base percentage (.432) and slugging percentage (.635), is simply the best and most dangerous hitter in baseball right now.
National League All-Star starters
Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves
Aside from a poor month of June, Baldwin has been a steady presence in the Braves lineup and a net-positive as a pitch framer behind the plate.
First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Freeman, at 36 years young, is slashing .293/.383/.497 while ranking third in the NL in defensive runs saved.
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves
Albies is in the midst of a good-but-not-great year for Atlanta, as he's produced a 107 wRC+ and rates two outs above average at second base.
Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers
At third base in the National League, there's Max Muncy and then there's everyone else. Muncy leads all NL third basemen in WAR and wRC+, and has been among the best at the hot corner with the glove.
Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals
Abrams, who leads NL shortstops in home runs and slugging percentage, is deserving of the first All-Star nod—and start—of his career.
Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Juan Soto, Mets; Andy Pages, Dodgers
Marsh, a first-time All-Star, leads all left fielders in batting average. Soto has arguably been the NL's best hitter and inarguably the Mets' lone bright spot. Pages is in the midst of a breakout year and is among the most well-rounded outfielders in the game this year.
American League All-Star reserves and pitchers
Here is the rest of the AL All-Star roster, including reserves and pitchers.
Position
Player Name
Team
C
Dillon Dingler
Tigers
C
Adley Rutschman
Orioles
1B
Nick Kurtz
Athletics
1B
Yankees
2B
Travis Bazzana
Guardians
3B
Miguel Vargas
White Sox
SS
Tigers
OF
Randy Arozarena
Mariners
OF
Riley Greene
Tigers
OF
Cody Bellinger
Yankees
DH
Yandy Diaz
Rays
SP
Cam Schlittler
Yankees
SP
Dylan Cease
Blue Jays
SP
Parker Messick
Guardians
SP
Drew Rasmussen
Rays
SP
Michael Wacha
Royals
SP
Ranger Suarez
Red Sox
SP
Joe Ryan
Twins
RP
Aroldis Chapman
Red Sox
RP
Louis Varland
Blue Jays
RP
Jacob Latz
Rangers
RP
Rays
RP
Cade Smith
Guardians
National League All-Star reserves and pitchers
Here is the rest of the NL roster, including reserves and pitchers.
Position
Player Name
Team
C
Hunter Goodman
Rockies
C
William Contreras
Brewers
1B
Bryce Harper
Phillies
1B
Matt Olson
Braves
2B
Luis Arraez
Giants
3B
Sal Stewart
Reds
SS
Marlins
OF
Cubs
OF
Corbin Carroll
Diamondbacks
OF
James Wood
Nationals
OF
Jordan Walker
Cardinals
DH
Phillies
SP
Brewers
SP
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies
SP
Paul Skenes
Pirates
SP
Chase Burns
Reds
SP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Dodgers
SP
Chris Sale
Braves
SP
Max Meyer
Marlins
SP
Logan Webb
Giants
SP
Eduardo Rodriguez
Diamondbacks
RP
Padres
RP
Jhoan Duran
Phillies
RP
Raisel Iglesias
Braves
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Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.