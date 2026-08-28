Red Sox Won't Have Roman Anthony for Yankees Opener: Next Steps

The Boston Red Sox will not have Roman Anthony and Trevor Story on the field when they kick off a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Throughout the week, it has been a real question whether or not the duo would be activated for the series opener. Anthony and Story opted to play another game for Worcester on Thursday and the series opener seemed to remain in play. While this is the case, they will not return to the majors yet.

Triple-A Worcester acting manager Iggy Suarez shared on Friday that the plan is that Anthony, Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are actually scheduled to be in Worcester on Saturday as well, as shared by Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports.

No Roman Anthony Yet

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"WooSox acting manager Iggy Suarez just said all three Red Sox rehabbers — Roman Anthony, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Trevor Story — are scheduled to 'be here' in Worcester tomorrow," Cassell wrote.

Arguably, this is a bit of a surprise. The fact that they aren't going to be in the action on Friday isn't too shocking. On Thursday, Anthony said that he's getting closer to where he wants to be at the plate, although he acknowledged that he isn't exactly where he wants to be just yet.

"I’m getting more and more at bats, I’m getting to where I want to be at the plate," Anthony said. "Am I quite there yet? Probably not. I’m getting close to where I want to be. And like I said, I’ll be ready when the time is right.”

Roman postgame on how he feels if he gets the call up to play with Boston Friday:



“I’m getting more and more at bats, I’m getting to where I want to be at the plate. Am I quite there yet? Probably not. I’m getting close to where I want to be. And like I said, I’ll be ready when… pic.twitter.com/1kWEEML2mT — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) August 28, 2026

So, not being in the lineup on Friday isn't too shocking after that. But if they are in Worcester on Saturday, that would mean that they would miss the doubleheader as well and the soonest they would join the big league club would be Sunday.

This is the latest on Anthony, Story and Kiner-Falefa in a long series of updates. The excitement is clearly high among Red Sox Nation. It's been a long road since any of these guys have taken the field for Boston. Clearly, they're close. And so that anticipation is at a high. But the fanbase is going to have to wait a little bit longer.

They're coming and will help this club soon. Friday isn't in play any longer and it sounds like Saturday won't be either, at least for now. So, now all eyes turn to Sunday.