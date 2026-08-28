Where Red Sox, Yankees Stand Now Before Pivotal AL East Clash

The Boston Red Sox had a much-needed day off on Thursday. Now, we're just hours away from the most important series of the season kicking off.

On Friday night, Boston will kick off a four-game series against the New York Yankees over at Yankee Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

New York dropped its series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday night, so heading into the series, just two games separate these two American League East rivals at the top of the American League Wild Card standings.

So, with that being said, let's dive into both clubs and where things stand heading into the AL East showdown.

Boston Red Sox

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 73-60 (7-3 over last 10 games)

Playoff Spot: No. 2 American League Wild Card (2 games behind NYY for No. 1 spot)

Key Updates: When it comes to Boston, it's on Roman Anthony watch. The young star has been on a minor league rehab assignment since Aug. 18. Anthony played four games with Double-A Portland and went 3-for-11 with one home run, three RBIs, two walks and one double. Anthony has played in three games with Triple-A Worcester and has gone 4-for-12 with one home run, four RBIs, one walk, one double and two runs scored.

Barring a setback, Anthony will be activated at some point during the four-game set with Friday being a real possibility. On top of Anthony, veteran shortstop Trevor Story is also expected to be activated at some point over the weekend with Friday being a possibility as well.

New York Yankees

Aug 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 75-58 (7-3 over last 10 games)

Playoff Spot: No. 1 American League Wild Card (2 games ahead of BOS)

Key Updates: The Yankees are expected to get a star of their own back during the series. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Max Fried could come off the Injured List and get a start this weekend during the doubleheader on Saturday.

"Plan is for Max Fried to throw tomorrow and if all goes well with that, he will come off the IL and start a game of the DH on Saturday against the Red Sox," Sherman wrote.

Last Thoughts

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) addresses the media against the Miami Marlins before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox started to turn their season around by sweeping the Yankees in a four-game set back in June. This is going to be the series that shows just how serious Boston is. The Red Sox are just two games behind New York in the standings. If the Red Sox go to New York, get their young star back, and come away from the series ahead of the Yankees, that would be a dream scenario.