Red Sox-Roman Anthony Injury Saga Now Includes Another Specialist

Boston Red Sox injured outfielder Roman Anthony is going to see another specialist in the near future as he tries to work his way back from a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament.

Anthony hasn't played in a game for Boston since May 4. When he initially got hurt, he saw a specialist at that time. It's been a difficult two-month stretch, to say the least. There have been times when things seemed hopeful. But then setbacks popped up. Right now, he's still working his way back and trying to get back to the point in which he can swing a bat. He previously was able to start a hitting progression, but it was shut down due to pain.

It was shared over the weekend that Anthony's rehab will be moving from Boston to Florida. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy also noted that there has been "no change" in his rehab progress. There wasn't another setback. It's just that Anthony isn't at a point in which he's about to return and so the club is sending him to Florida to continue his rehab. On top of this, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Anthony is also going to see another hand specialist this week in Atlanta for "peace of mind."

The Red Sox Outfielder Will See Another Specialist

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This week, Anthony will visit a new doctor: Gary Lourie in Atlanta," Healey wrote. "Lourie is a hand specialist, the Braves’ head team physician, and a partner at The Hand & Upper Extremity Center of Georgia.

“Just for peace of mind,” Tracy said. “I expect we’re going to be in a good spot. But really just about getting him in a spot where he can focus each day on just pounding away at getting that hand healthy."

As of right now, this is nothing to be worried about. Arguably, it should be viewed positively. Since Anthony got hurt, there have been a wide range of updates and the messaging hasn't been clear from the club. So much so that there was even mixed messaging from the club about whether it was a tear or sprain or anything of that nature.

Red Sox chief executive officer and president Sam Kennedy made it clear that there was no tear. That wasn't true, though. Anthony confirmed otherwise. The messaging has just been a mess. So, seeing another specialist is a positive step to hopefully give Anthony — and the team — more clarity on the injury.

It's not common, obviously. If it were, the messaging from the club likely would've been much smoother. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared in mid-June that he spoke to Dr. Mark Cohen of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University, who said it was the first time he had seen an injury like Anthony's in 32 years. Clearly, it's not common.

For Anthony, seeing another specialist is positive. Plus, hopefully being able to rehab out of the limelight of Boston will be good for him as well. Boston needs him. This is yet another step to hopefully get him back into the mix. More information will be provided after seeing the specialist. Until then, we wait. But if you're a Red Sox fan, this is positive, at the very least to get more information.