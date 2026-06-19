The Tigers Trade Target Who Could Fix Red Sox's Broken Offense

The Boston Red Sox look much more like a potential seller, rather than a buyer right now.

That's true and the buzz around the team has been growing loud and not in a positive way. That's because Boston is 14 games under .500 at 29-43. On Thursday, Sonny Gray was blunt — and correct — about how the team has performed lately: "We're not good, we're just not a good team right now, and that's just a fact."

Gray has been a member of the Red Sox already the subject of trade rumors, along with Aroldis Chapman and Jarren Duran, among others.

Let's take a break from the doom and gloom, though. There's no denying the fact that Boston looks like a seller right now. But what if the Red Sox do go on a run over the next few weeks and inch closer to .500? The American League is bad this season. The Red Sox should be out of it right now, but they're not.

The Red Sox Need To Call Detroit Right Now

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) crosses home plate to score the first run of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

For Boston, the clear need for the organization right now is a right-handed bat and it just so happens that the Detroit Tigers have one at a position of need that could help: Gleyber Torres.

The three-time All-Star is going to be a free agent after the season after playing on the qualifying offer. The 29-year-old was a thorn in Boston's side for a long time as a member of the New York Yankees. Now, he's over in Detroit and is playing very well. He was an All-Star last year and is slashing .280/.395/.395 with a .790 OPS, four homers and 18 RBIs in 43 games played.

There's no denying the fact that the Red Sox need a right-handed bat. Like the Red Sox, the Tigers' season has been a disaster. Torres is the exact player you target right now and see if you can turn your offense around between now and the trade deadline. If not, there's no money attached to him beyond the 2026 season. So, there's no harm.

This club has the pitching to turn the season around. They just need offense. If the Red Sox were to pursue Torres right now, it would be a last-ditch effort to try to right the ship that should be considered. You put him at second base and have Marcelo Mayer at shortstop, Willson Contreras at first base, and Caleb Durbin/Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base and see what happens.

If the Red Sox still want to try to add, Torres is the obvious guy to target.