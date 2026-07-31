Red Sox Suddenly Have a New Infield Target to Watch

The Boston Red Sox arguably are the most fascinating team in baseball right now with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

The Red Sox already went out and acquired Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals to help out in the infield and towards the top of the order. Unfortunately, Mead is on the Injured List with a wrist fracture. On Thursday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Mead has a nondisplaced fracture and will be evaluated in four weeks.

Since Mead went down, Boston has been connected to a wide range of infielders, including Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins, and Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros, among others.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo added another name to the list: Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox Could Use Gleyber Torres

Jul 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a double in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres also could appeal to the Red Sox, who showed interest in him during the 2024-25 offseason before he signed with the Tigers," Rosenthal, Sammon and Woo wrote. "A native of Caracas, Torres would join fellow Venezuelans Wilyer Abreu, Ranger Suárez, Willson Contreras, Carlos Narváez and Andruw Monasterio in Boston. Still, because he no longer plays shortstop, he would be less of a fit."

Red Sox fans certainly will remember Torres, who at one point was a rival for Boston as he spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the New York Yankees.

We've made the case this season already for Boston to target Torres. The three-time All-Star is a great right-handed hitter. He missed time this season due to injury, but is slashing .270/.383/.392 with a .775 OPS, five homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games played.

Torres would be a great target for Boston.

His price tag would certainly be much cheaper than Lopez, Neto and Pena. Torres would be a rental, rather than someone Boston could bring in with years of control ahead.

With Mead on the shelf, Torres could easily come in and be the team's second baseman. Trevor Story has been working his way back and could slide right back into his spot at shortstop whenever he's ready to return. Then, when Marcelo Mayer is ready to go, the club could put him back at shortstop if they wanted, and move Story to designated hitter.

Whenever Mead returns, he can play all over the infield and could be used however the club sees fit, or more to designated hitter.

The best part about adding Mead — aside from his power potential — is the fact that he can play all over the infield and will give Boston flexibility.

Torres would give Boston just what it needs.