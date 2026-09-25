Willson Contreras Update Puts Red Sox’s Playoff Run in Peril

The Boston Red Sox’s game on Thursday didn’t mean much. But after a 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the fan base got a much worse gut punch.

All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras, who has been Boston’s best hitter all season, has been working to return from a hand injury sustained on a wild pitch last Thursday. He was seen taking batting practice on the field earlier this week at Fenway Park, but evidently, he’s not feeling close to 100%.

Contreras told the media on Thursday night that he was unable to swing on Wednesday or Thursday due to the slow recovery he had after Tuesday’s batting practice session. With only five days until the playoffs begin, that leaves the Red Sox working against the clock.

Contreras doesn’t sound optimistic about playoffs

Sep 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) advances to third base against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worst of all, Contreras’ language postgame made it seem as if he was already anticipating that he wouldn’t be able to take the field on Tuesday, likely in the Bronx against the arch-rival New York Yankees.

"I mean it's frustrating, being honest. I was hoping to swing today. Couldn't swing, I came into my locker, I was tearing up. I'm being honest," Contreras said, via Michael Hurley of NBC Sports Boston. "Because that's what we play for. We play to play in October … and it's really frustrating when you're doing the best you can do and you're expecting to heal faster and that doesn't happen."

Anything can happen in a three-game series, but the Red Sox would be at a serious disadvantage without Contreras, their team leader in most offensive categories. It makes the situation all the more painful that Contreras had just worked his way back from a stint on the injured list for a hamstring issue, which he’d played through for most of the season.

If Contreras isn’t able to go, the Red Sox have their pick between Nick Sogard and Mickey Gasper at first base on the current roster, and there might be a spot for Romy Gonzalez to return from Triple-A to fill a void against left-handed pitching at the position. All of those guys are capable of helping out, but none have the consistency or power potential of Contreras.

It’s a developing story, but Thursday was a tough pill to swallow for the Red Sox and their fans. All Contreras can do is keep working, and as long as he’s out, the Red Sox have to do all in their power to stave off elimination and earn him more games to play.