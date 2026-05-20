Theo Epstein Gives Red Sox Fans Hope About Craig Breslow, Offense

The Boston Red Sox have started to show some signs of life and will look for a series sweep over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Boston has won two straight and three of its last four games. Hopefully, we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Boston scored seven runs on Tuesday. That was great and the club needs more of that. It's no secret that the offense has been the team's biggest weakness so far this season. It also doesn't hurt that Roman Anthony is still out and there's no way to know exactly when he will be back.

Tuesday night's contest against the Royals was optimistic, though. If you're a Red Sox fan looking for some more hope, senior advisor Theo Epstein had some for you while joining the "Dirt From the Dugout" podcast.

What Will The Red Sox Do Next?

Nov 13, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein speaks with members of the media during general managers meetings at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I've done a really good job of staying out of the media [and] the conversation around the team," Epstein said. "That's one of the cool things about just being an advisor is that I can just kind of give my opinion and I don't have to be a part of the public conversation. ... Pitching and defense have been fantastic. That's not an easy feat to have that foundation. Having to figure out the offense and fixing it midstream is important. There's something to build around with the pitching and defense and I know [Craig Breslow] and the guys are hard at work on fixing the offense."

Theo Epstein shared his thoughts on the 2026 Red Sox so far during Monday night's episode:



"I know [Craig Breslow] and the guys are hard at work on fixing the offense."@karlravechespn @JustinMusil pic.twitter.com/ErZIXkrbNG — Dirt From the Dugout (@dirtfromthedug) May 20, 2026

What could Breslow be cooking up? One thing that is clear about him is that he's not afraid to make a deal, at any point of the year. Alex Cora was fired before May arrived. Rafael Devers was traded last June, well before the trade deadline. On top of that, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox have already started to have internal discussions about potential deals, although nothing is imminent.

Boston clearly needs more offensive firepower and Epstein is someone in the know. Boston fans know Epstein well and he's certainly had enough success over the course of his career for some trust. If he's saying that Breslow is working on a solution, that's believable.

Hopefully, that leads to some sort of answer in the near future. But the pitching and defense are excellent. Arguably, the club just needs one more bat and Anthony back to really turn this thing around.