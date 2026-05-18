Red Sox Firesale Coming? Not So Fast, Says Insider

The American League in general has had a bad season so far. While this is the case, the Boston Red Sox are one of the biggest disappointments so far in 2026.

There are just four teams above .500 in the American League: Tampa Bay Rays (30-15), New York Yankees (28-19), Cleveland Guardians (26-22), and the Chicago White Sox (24-22). Boston won 89 games last season and looked better on paper heading into the 2026 season. But the Red Sox find themselves at 19-27 through 46 games.

With the Red Sox struggling, naturally, that has already led to speculation about which guys could be on the move this season if Boston opts to sell off pieces. While this is the case, don't expect any fireworks in the near future, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Don't Expect Any Big Changes For Boston Yet

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"You're not going to give up yet and you're not going to give up yet for the reason I just stated," Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory." "The American League is weak. So, I believe the Red Sox this morning are only three, three-and-a-half games out of the Wild Card race.

"So, at that point, you're thinking alright if we get our offense going — maybe they will, maybe they won't. It certainly isn't going right now. ... They certainly pitch well enough. Come July, if they aren't looking great, then you sell pieces off. But you don't give up yet. ... The Red Sox will remain in tact for at least the foreseeable future."

The American League is too weak for the Red Sox to begin trading away players, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"They'll remain intact, at least for the foreseeable future." pic.twitter.com/RnWiHLNXfV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 18, 2026

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox have already been discussing trades "both big and small," although he noted that anything that would be move the needle is unlikely at this point.

We recently ranked the Red Sox's most valuable trade chips with Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray and Jarren Duran topping the list. When Chapman was spotted hugging his teammates in the bullpen against the Atlanta Braves, some feared a move could be on the way. Although that isn't the case.

Fortunately, Red Sox fans can let out a sigh of relief, for now. There is no imminent sell-off and Boston still has just under three months until the 2026 MLB trade deadline to right the ship. Boston is just three games out of a Wild Card spot because the American League has been that bad. A good week could be all that it takes between Boston being on the outside looking in, and holding one of the playoff spots.

So, if you have been in the cohort of fans pushing for a deal, don't expect to see anything in the near future. There is no firesale on the way or some blockbuster coming just yet. This is the roster the Red Sox have. Now, they just need to find a way to ignite the offense.