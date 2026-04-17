Top 3 Red Sox Prospects Who Could Push for Spots in Boston Soon
In this story:
It's time for a Boston Red Sox pipeline update, and this one has everything to do with the big-league club.
The Red Sox have already seen four players make their major league debuts this season -- all pitchers, and all out of the bullpen. At some point this season, that mix will expand, as true top prospects earn their way to the majors in addition to those emergency arms.
Which prospects are knocking on the door? We've curated a list of the top three who have yet to debut that seem the closest to arriving in Boston: left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett, infielder Mikey Romero, and outfielder Braiden Ward.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Jake Bennett - LHP
Bennett was the exciting arm the Red Sox swapped for one of their former top pitching prospects, Luis Perales, in a surprise December trade with the Washington Nationals. He's off to a blistering start through three outings with Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one earned run and striking out 13 batters in 13 2/3 innings.
The pitching pipeline is extremely deep for the Red Sox, and Bennett feels like the first to arrive in a wave of recent college arms that will also include the likes of Kyson Witherspoon, Anthony Eyanson, and Marcus Phillips.
Mikey Romero - INF
Romero's first 15 games for Worcester this season have been solid, but nothing spectacular. He's only OPSing .722 at the moment, and as soon as he starts tapping into his home run power (only one on the year so far), that number should go up.
While Romero's prospect status has never quite matched his former first-round pick gravity, the fact that the Red Sox have gotten next to nothing out of all infield positions but first base on offense could accelerate his timeline.
Braiden Ward - OF
The Red Sox are overloaded with outfield talent, as most fans are painfully aware. But at some point this season, Ward will get a look because he's the No. 1 stolen base threat in the entire organization.
Even if Ward gets into less than 10 games in the regular season, he'd be a tempting guy to include on the playoff roster when there's more space for a true pinch-runner. Of course, to accomplish that objective, Ward would also be relying on the Red Sox to get past their brutal start and make the playoffs.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com