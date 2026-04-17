Top 3 Red Sox Prospects Who Could Push for Spots in Boston Soon

It's time for a Boston Red Sox pipeline update, and this one has everything to do with the big-league club.

The Red Sox have already seen four players make their major league debuts this season -- all pitchers, and all out of the bullpen. At some point this season, that mix will expand, as true top prospects earn their way to the majors in addition to those emergency arms.

Which prospects are knocking on the door? We've curated a list of the top three who have yet to debut that seem the closest to arriving in Boston: left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett, infielder Mikey Romero, and outfielder Braiden Ward.

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Jake Bennett - LHP

Mar 3, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches in the first inning against the Puerto Rico. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bennett was the exciting arm the Red Sox swapped for one of their former top pitching prospects, Luis Perales, in a surprise December trade with the Washington Nationals. He's off to a blistering start through three outings with Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one earned run and striking out 13 batters in 13 2/3 innings.

The pitching pipeline is extremely deep for the Red Sox, and Bennett feels like the first to arrive in a wave of recent college arms that will also include the likes of Kyson Witherspoon, Anthony Eyanson, and Marcus Phillips.

Mikey Romero - INF

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Mikey Romero (72) doubles against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Romero's first 15 games for Worcester this season have been solid, but nothing spectacular. He's only OPSing .722 at the moment, and as soon as he starts tapping into his home run power (only one on the year so far), that number should go up.

While Romero's prospect status has never quite matched his former first-round pick gravity, the fact that the Red Sox have gotten next to nothing out of all infield positions but first base on offense could accelerate his timeline.

Braiden Ward - OF

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward (92) slides safe into second base as he steals and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich (86) attempted to tag him out during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are overloaded with outfield talent, as most fans are painfully aware. But at some point this season, Ward will get a look because he's the No. 1 stolen base threat in the entire organization.

Even if Ward gets into less than 10 games in the regular season, he'd be a tempting guy to include on the playoff roster when there's more space for a true pinch-runner. Of course, to accomplish that objective, Ward would also be relying on the Red Sox to get past their brutal start and make the playoffs.