Trevor Story's Future With Red Sox Suddenly Uncertain

Have Boston Red Sox fans seen the last of Trevor Story in a Boston uniform?

Story is on the Injured List right now after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. In early June, Story shared that his return timetable is expected to be 8-to-12 weeks. His surgery was announced on May 22. If he were to return on the sooner side, that would put a return in mid-to-late July. If he were to return on the later side, that would be closer to mid-to-late August.

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3 and it's going to be a date to watch. On Saturday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo broke down the club's various trade candidates on the roster and specifically said that Boston could "look to unload" Story or Masataka Yoshida in salary dumps.

"Boston could also look to unload Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida in salary dump trades," Cotillo wrote.

The Red Sox Shortstop Is Someone To Watch This Summer

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Story was struggling offensively before landing on the Injured List, but it's important to note that he was dealing with the sports hernia injury. He was slashing .206/.244/.303 with a .547 OPS, three homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games played. Last year, he slashed .263/.308/.433 with a .741 OPS, 25 homers, 96 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. He was a 4.1-WAR player but looked much different this season. Clearly, the injury was bothering him.

Now, it's going to be interesting to see how Boston handles him from here on out. With his struggles this season, his trade value certainly wouldn't be very high. But there could be a team out there that bets on him returning to his 2025 form, rather than how he started the season for Boston. He has another season on his deal worth $25 million.

Also, he has a $25 million club option for the 2028 season as well. Arguably, it would be a bit surprising to see another team pick up that deal right now because of the uncertainty around him. When he's healthy, he's a game-changer from the right side of the plate. But he's 33 years old and has had legit injuries in four of the last five seasons. The 2025 campaign is the only one he's had in Boston in which he was fully healthy for pretty much the entire season.