Red Sox Get Brutal Trevor Story News Ahead of Series vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have Trevor Story back in the lineup for a while, to say the least.

On May 22, the Red Sox announced that Story underwent successful sports hernia repair surgery.

#RedSox shortstop Trevor Story underwent a successful sports hernia repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 22, 2026

As Story sought multiple opinions, reports surfaced indicating that surgery would likely mean at least a 6-to-10-week lay-off. On Tuesday, Story was back in Boston with the club before its three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles kicked off and The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared on X that Story has been told that the expectation is that he actually will be out 8-to-12 weeks.

It's Going To Be A While

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Trevor Story was back in Boston today, doing some light walking 10 days post-surgery," McCaffrey wrote. "Said he's been told 8-12 weeks as a timetable. He'd been dealing with hernia symptoms since early spring but it progressively got worse, migrated to his core limiting him on offense and defense."

With that being said, surgery was announced on May 22. Eight weeks from then, would be mid-to-late July, on the earlier side. If he ends up needing to miss closer to 12 weeks, that would be closer to mid-to-late August. Before Story ended up on the Injured List, he was struggling offensively. He slashed .206/.244/.303 with a .547 OPS, three homers and 19 RBIs. His OPS was significantly lower than last year when he recorded a .741 OPS. His career OPS is .809 in 1,106 games played. It was surprising early on this season when Story was struggling, but when it was announced that Story was dealing with a sports hernia injury, it made the struggles make much more sense.

A healthy Story is a game-changer for the Boston lineup. Unfortunately, the Red Sox won't see him back in the lineup until at least July or August. In the meantime, expect to see a lot of Marcelo Mayer at shortstop. Before Story got hurt, Boston already needed to add another bat. That point is only more clear now. Hopefully, Boston looks to make a splash on the sooner side because it's going to be a while until we see Story again.

Arguably, the guy who would make the most sense at this point is Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes. This is a point that has been made multiple times, but it just makes the most sense. He could play second base or third base. With Story out for a while, Boston wouldn't have to really worry about space in the infield. Paredes could come in and slot in at either spot, and the Red Sox would be better for it. Now, of course, that's easier said than done. But with Story out 8-to-12 weeks, Boston has to do something.